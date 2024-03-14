Vidarbha: 248-5 (92), Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: When Does The Game Resume Today?

The fifth and last day of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is nicely poised. Vidarbha are still far from the target and does not have many wickets in hand. Mumbai slightly ahead in the game and expect them to pick the remaining wickets to seal the game and lift their record 42nd Ranji Trophy. At Stumps on Day 4, Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar was playing on 56 with Harsh Dubey at the other end on 11.

Musheer Khan, who slammed a hundred in the second innings, also picked two important wickets for Mumbai. Vidarba have shown great fightback but they still have a lot to cover to win this match. Let's see what happens on Day 5.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final below.