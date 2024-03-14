Vidarbha: 248-5 (92), Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: When Does The Game Resume Today?
Mumbai vs Vidarbha (MUM vs VIDAR) Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai closer to win as Vidarbha keep the fight on.
The fifth and last day of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is nicely poised. Vidarbha are still far from the target and does not have many wickets in hand. Mumbai slightly ahead in the game and expect them to pick the remaining wickets to seal the game and lift their record 42nd Ranji Trophy. At Stumps on Day 4, Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar was playing on 56 with Harsh Dubey at the other end on 11.
Musheer Khan, who slammed a hundred in the second innings, also picked two important wickets for Mumbai. Vidarba have shown great fightback but they still have a lot to cover to win this match. Let's see what happens on Day 5.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final below.
MUM vs VID LIVE: When Does The Game Resume Today?
The exciting and deciding day of Mumbai Vs Vidarbha final is set to start at 9.30 am IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates and live score from this match. It will be Rahane or Wadkar lifting the trophy at the end of it all? We will find it soon.
MUM vs VID LIVE Updates: Vidarbha wary of Mumbai spinners
Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan and Tanush Kotian have done a nice job so far with the ball and Vidarbha batters need to be wary of them. Let's see how they play the trio today in Mumbai.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 248/5 (92)
Day 4: Stumps - Vidarbha need 290 runs
LIVE Updates Ranji Trophy Final: Winner to be decided today
Hello and welcome on live coverage of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Mumbai need five wickets to win their 42nd title. Vidarbha have fought back well in this match but need a humongous effor from their captain Akshay Wadkar and the tail to guide the team to a win. Let's see what happens on this final day of the tournament. keep watching this space for latest updates.
