Mumbai:145-2 (52), Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahane, Musheer Put MUM On Top

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final, Ranji Trophy 2023-24
Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan scored fifties in the second inning.
Live Score Ranji Trophy Final: In the Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai displayed dominance on Day 2 against Vidarbha, establishing a commanding position at the Wankhede Stadium. Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 58, Mumbai reached 141/2 with a 260-run lead by stumps. Rahane's partnership with Musheer Khan steadied the innings after Mumbai lost early wickets. Earlier, Mumbai's bowlers, particularly Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian, restricted Vidarbha to a mere 105 runs in their first innings, seizing a significant advantage. The resilient Rahane-Musheer duo weathered Vidarbha's bowling attack, earning applause from the crowd and cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Day 1 witnessed a turnaround as Shardul Thakur's aggressive 75 and impactful bowling helped Mumbai recover from a precarious situation, setting the stage for their eventual dominance. Thakur's all-round performance and Kulkarni's support were instrumental in Mumbai's control of the match.
Umesh Yadav bowls a varied over to Rahane, who defends a couple outside off, flicks one for a boundary through mid-wicket, and leaves others, showcasing his batting prowess.
Youngster Musheer Khan stood tall alongside Rahane, contributing significantly with a gritty unbeaten partnership of 107 runs, highlighting Mumbai's depth in talent.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front, steering Mumbai out of trouble with a resilient unbeaten 58, displaying his class and experience under pressure.
Mumbai showcased their prowess in the Ranji Trophy final, seizing a commanding lead against Vidarbha, signaling a potential end to their 7-year drought with a 260-run advantage.