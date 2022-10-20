NewsCricket
NAM VS UAE

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A LIVE Scorecard: UAE lose 1st wicket after opting to bat first

NAM vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Namibia vs UAE match here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:17 PM IST


Namibia will be eyeing a Super 12 berth when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). After the high of 55-run win over Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka, Namibia succumbed to a loss to Netherlands in their second group game.

Their opponents UAE, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the Super 12 after losing both their fixtures so far to the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Namibia have the best NRR of all the teams in Group A and a win on Thursday should be enough to secure a berth in the Super 12.

Namibia will count on their skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounders Jan Frylinck and David Wiese to power them to another massive win and secure their qualification.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and UAE here.

14:08 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score

UAE have gone past fifty. Always good to pass these landmarks as a team but the strike rate and run rate is an issue here. They need to up the tempo now. The might have lost just one wicket but they seem to be going very slow. 

UAE 62/1 (10.5)

 

14:01 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score

Scholtz picks up the first wicket, dismisses Aravind for 21 off 32 balls. Chundangapoyil Rizwan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. UAE need to begin playing their shots as they are going very slow. 

UAE 47/1 (9.1)

 

 

13:59 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Vriitya Aravind gets 2nd four

Vriitys Aravind get his second four of the innings, cuts Bernard Scholtz past diving point to move along to 19. Muhammad Waseem is batting on 13.

UAE are 36/0 in 7 overs vs Namibia

13:44 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Muhammad Waseem get 1st SIX of game

Muhammad Waseem smashes left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for the first six of the match to move along to 9. Vriitya Aravind is unbeaten on 7.

UAE are 19/0 in 3 overs vs Namibia

13:37 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Cautious start by UAE

UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind make a watchful start against Namibia left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann, who returns from injury.

UAE are 6/0 in 1 over vs Namibia

13:23 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the Playing XI...

UAE make a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Here are the final 11 of Namibia and UAE...

UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

13:18 PM

NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE win TOSS, elect to BAT 1st

United Arab Emirates skipper CP Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bat FIRST. The game is starting 15 minutes late due to late finish of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.

NAM vs UAET20 World Cup 2022Namibia vs UAENAM vs UAE LiveGerhard ErasmusCP Rizwan

