Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A LIVE Scorecard: UAE win toss, elect to BAT
Namibia will be eyeing a Super 12 berth when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). After the high of 55-run win over Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka, Namibia succumbed to a loss to Netherlands in their second group game.
Their opponents UAE, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the Super 12 after losing both their fixtures so far to the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Namibia have the best NRR of all the teams in Group A and a win on Thursday should be enough to secure a berth in the Super 12.
Namibia eye Super 12 as they take on UAE in the Group A clash on Thursday
Can they top the group?#NAMvUAE #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/hKvrnAzABz — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2022
Namibia will count on their skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounders Jan Frylinck and David Wiese to power them to another massive win and secure their qualification.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Vriitya Aravind gets 2nd four
Vriitys Aravind get his second four of the innings, cuts Bernard Scholtz past diving point to move along to 19. Muhammad Waseem is batting on 13.
UAE are 36/0 in 7 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Muhammad Waseem get 1st SIX of game
Muhammad Waseem smashes left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for the first six of the match to move along to 9. Vriitya Aravind is unbeaten on 7.
UAE are 19/0 in 3 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Cautious start by UAE
UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind make a watchful start against Namibia left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann, who returns from injury.
UAE are 6/0 in 1 over vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the Playing XI...
UAE make a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Here are the final 11 of Namibia and UAE...
UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE win TOSS, elect to BAT 1st
United Arab Emirates skipper CP Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bat FIRST. The game is starting 15 minutes late due to late finish of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.
