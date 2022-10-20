Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A LIVE Scorecard: UAE win toss, elect to BAT

Namibia will be eyeing a Super 12 berth when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). After the high of 55-run win over Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka, Namibia succumbed to a loss to Netherlands in their second group game.

Their opponents UAE, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the Super 12 after losing both their fixtures so far to the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Namibia have the best NRR of all the teams in Group A and a win on Thursday should be enough to secure a berth in the Super 12.

Namibia eye Super 12 as they take on UAE in the Group A clash on Thursday



Can they top the group?#NAMvUAE #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/hKvrnAzABz — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2022

Namibia will count on their skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounders Jan Frylinck and David Wiese to power them to another massive win and secure their qualification.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and UAE here.