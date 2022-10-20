Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A LIVE Scorecard: Paul van Meekeren rocks SL early
SL vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match here.
Sri Lanka will take on Group A leaders Netherlands in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). The Asia Cup 2022 title is a thing of the past now, insists Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, saying their only focus right now is to produce a perfect performance in their must-win match against the Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
Stunned by Namibia in their tournament opener, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly to beat UAE by 79 runs in a first round Group A game. But occupying the third spot in Group A, Shanaka's men will now have to win their last match against table toppers Netherlands on Thursday to ensure their place in the Super 12 stage.
It's all to play for in Geelong
Two pivotal #T20WorldCup First Round Group A matches. Who's booking a place in the Super 12? pic.twitter.com/jiBmP5tuwB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2022
“...I think Asia Cup champions is history, so it’s just a title for us. There is no pressure at all. We just need to concentrate on our own performances and what we need to do to make sure that we get into that second round after the next game.
“We know our strength. The first game we didn't execute in that match, so we got beaten by Namibia. But we are a far better team from the team we performed in the first game,” Shanaka said ahead of the match against the Netherlands.
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis brings up Lanka 50 with SIX!
Kusal Mendis smashes Tim Pringle final ball for huge six to bring up Sri Lanka's fifty. Mendis moves along to 30 off 23 balls. Check LIVE scores here.
Sri Lanka are 51/2 in 9 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul van Meekeren on a hat-trick!
Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren gets the first breakthrough for his side, bowls Pathum Nissanka with a searing yorker for 14. Van Meekeren has two in two, catches Dhananjaya de Silva plump leg-before for duck. Charith Asalanka survives the hat-trick ball though.
Sri Lanka are 41/2 in 7 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka smashes 1st SIX!
Pathum Nissanka gets the first six of the innings. The Sri Lanka opener clears the deep square leg boundary off left-arm spinner Tim Pringle to move along to 14. Kusal Mendis is unbeaten on 19. Check LIVE scores here.
Sri Lanka are 36/0 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Second four for Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis looks on song today. The SL batters gets his second four, sweeps Roelof van der Merwe past fine leg to move along to 12. Check LIVE score here.
Sri Lanka are 18/0 in 4 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis gets 1st FOUR
Kusal Mendis gets first boundary of Sri Lanka innings as he smashes Fred Klaasen over leg side for a four. Both Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are unbeaten on 6. Check LIVE scores here.
Sri Lanka are 12/0 in 3 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Watchful start from Lanka
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka gets a couple of runs to gets a couple of runs to get off the mark. SL are 5/0 after couple of overs. Check LIVE scores here.
Sri Lanka are 5/0 in 2 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Two changes in Sri Lanka Playing XI
Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka make a couple of changes in their Playing XI with injured Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madhushan ruled out. Netherlands are playing with same XI that defeated Namibia on Tuesday. Check LIVE scores here.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Mahesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Netherlands: Vikramjit Sing, Max O'Dawd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meeken
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Dasun Shanaka wins TOSS, Sri Lanka to bat 1st
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands. Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando are replacing injured Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madhushan in the playing XI of Asia Cup 2022 champions.
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Check Dream11 picks for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka or Wanindu Hasaranga? Check the Dream 11 Predictions and Picks for T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka here.
NED vs SL, T20 Word Cup 2022 Group A: What Sri Lanka need to reach Super 12?
Sri Lanka were stunned by minnows Namibia in their first Group A game of T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Dasun Shanaka's side bounced back to win the next game against UAE on Tuesday but must win against Group A leader Netherlands as well to stand with a chance of reaching the Super 12. Read what Sri Lanka need to do to reach Super 12 stage here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka here.
