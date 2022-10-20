Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Highlights: SL beat Dutch by 16 runs, qualify for Super 12 stage
NED vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match Highlights: Check Highlights from Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match here.
Sri Lanka will take on Group A leaders Netherlands in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). The Asia Cup 2022 title is a thing of the past now, insists Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, saying their only focus right now is to produce a perfect performance in their must-win match against the Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
Stunned by Namibia in their tournament opener, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly to beat UAE by 79 runs in a first round Group A game. But occupying the third spot in Group A, Shanaka's men will now have to win their last match against table toppers Netherlands on Thursday to ensure their place in the Super 12 stage.
It's all to play for in Geelong
Two pivotal #T20WorldCup First Round Group A matches. Who's booking a place in the Super 12? pic.twitter.com/jiBmP5tuwB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2022
“...I think Asia Cup champions is history, so it’s just a title for us. There is no pressure at all. We just need to concentrate on our own performances and what we need to do to make sure that we get into that second round after the next game.
“We know our strength. The first game we didn't execute in that match, so we got beaten by Namibia. But we are a far better team from the team we performed in the first game,” Shanaka said ahead of the match against the Netherlands.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka here.
That's all we have from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka, thanks for joining in.
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis is Player of the Match
Kusal Mendis is picked as Player of the Match, says wicket was tough to bat. "Early on the wicket was a little bit slow, so the plan was to take singles and hit the loose balls. Then after 10 overs we could go for more runs. Asalanka started a little slow, but after 15 balls he knew the wicket better; him hitting the three boundaries after that made it easy for me."
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs, qualify for Super 12
Sri Lanka complete the job, defeat the Netherlands by 16 runs in spite of Max O'Dowd's brilliant 71 off 55 balls to qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Dutch now pray for UAE win over Namibia to qualify.
Netherlands are 146/9 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Max O'Dowd keep Dutch in hunt
After completing a fifty in the last over with a six and two boundaries, Max O'Dowd hammers Maheesh Theekshana for two more sixes to move along to 66 in 48 balls. The Dutch need 23 runs to win in final over.
Netherlands are 140/9 in 19 overs vs Sri Lanka
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Two wickets in the over for Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga picks up two wickets in his final over, dismissing Fred Klaasen and Timm van der Gugten. The Dutch lose their eighth wicket.
Netherlands are 109/8 in 17 overs vs Sri Lanka, need 54 runs to win in 18 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Maheesh Theekshana dismisses Tom Cooper
Tom Cooper falls for 16 off 19 balls with Maheesh Theekshana picking up his second wicket. Max O'Dowd is unbeaten on 33 with Dutch skipper Scott Edwards in the middle.
Netherlands are 77/4 in 12 overs vs Sri Lanka, need 86 runs to win in 48 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka keep Dutch in check
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka concedes just 7 runs in his first over as Tom Cooper gets his 2nd four to move along to 12 off 14 balls. Max O'Dowd is unbeaten on 23.
Netherlands are 63/3 in 10 overs, need 100 runs to win in 60 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga picks up Colin Ackerman
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes immediately as Colin Ackerman falls for a duck first ball. The Dutch batter offers a tame catch back to Hasaranga. Tom Cooper joins Max O'Dowd in the middle.
Netherlands are 48/3 in 7 overs vs Sri Lanka, need 115 runs to win in 78 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Bas de Leede falls cheaply
Bas de Leede gets a thin edge through to the keeper and falls for 14 off 10 balls with one six. Lahiru Kumara strikes for Sri Lanka, picks second wicket for his team.
Netherlands are 40/2 in 6 overs vs Sri Lanka, need 123 runs to win in 84 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Maheesh Theekshana gets 1st wicket
Maheesh Theekshana gets the early breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Vikramjit Singh is dismissed for 7 off 14 balls. Max O'Dowd is batting on 11.
Netherlands are 23/1 in 3.5 overs, need 140 runs to win in 97 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Max O'Dowd gets first boundary
Max O'Dowd gets the first boundary of the innings of Binura Fernando to move along to 10 off 8 balls. Vikramjit Singh is batting on 4.
Netherlands are 19/0 in 3 overs vs Sri Lanka, need 144 runs to win in 102 balls
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis falls for 79
Kusal Mendis is finally dismissed for 79 off 44 balls by Timm van der Gugten. Sri Lanka post 162 for 6 after batting first, Netherlands will need 163 to book their berth in Super 12 stage.
Sri Lanka are 162/6 in 20 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Fred Klaasen dismisses Dasun Shanaka
Fred Klaasen picks up his 100th T20I wicket as Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka holes out to long on for 8. Kusal Mendis is unbeaten on 75 with two successive sixes in this over.
Sri Lanka are 153/5 in 19 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Bas de Leede sends back Bhanuka Rajapakse
Bas de Leede provides the breakthrough again as Bhanuka Rajapakse holes out to Tim Pringle for 19 off 13 balls. Kusal Mendis is unbeaten on 62 off 39 balls.
Sri Lanka are 130/4 in 17.2 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis brings up 9th T20 fifty
Kusal Mendis brings up his ninth T20I fifty with a huge six off Bas de Leede. Mendis moves along to 59 off 36 balls, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is unbeaten on 2.
Sri Lanka are 109/3 in 15 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Bas de Leede dismisses Charith Asalanka
Bas de Leede gets the breakthrough for the Netherlands. Charith Asalanka is caught behind for 31 off 30 balls. Kusal Mendis is batting on 47.
Sri Lanka are 96/3 in 14.1 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis smashes 2nd SIX!
Kusal Mendis smashes his second six of the innings off Timm van der Gugten to move along to 42 off 29 balls. Charith Asalanka is unbeaten on 19.
Sri Lanka are 78/2 in 12 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis brings up Lanka 50 with SIX!
Kusal Mendis smashes Tim Pringle final ball for huge six to bring up Sri Lanka's fifty. Mendis moves along to 30 off 23 balls.
Sri Lanka are 51/2 in 9 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul van Meekeren on a hat-trick!
Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren gets the first breakthrough for his side, bowls Pathum Nissanka with a searing yorker for 14. Van Meekeren has two in two, catches Dhananjaya de Silva plump leg-before for duck. Charith Asalanka survives the hat-trick ball though.
Sri Lanka are 41/2 in 7 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka smashes 1st SIX!
Pathum Nissanka gets the first six of the innings. The Sri Lanka opener clears the deep square leg boundary off left-arm spinner Tim Pringle to move along to 14. Kusal Mendis is unbeaten on 19.
Sri Lanka are 36/0 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Second four for Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis looks on song today. The SL batters gets his second four, sweeps Roelof van der Merwe past fine leg to move along to 12.
Sri Lanka are 18/0 in 4 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis gets 1st FOUR
Kusal Mendis gets first boundary of Sri Lanka innings as he smashes Fred Klaasen over leg side for a four. Both Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are unbeaten on 6.
Sri Lanka are 12/0 in 3 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Watchful start from Lanka
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka gets a couple of runs to gets a couple of runs to get off the mark. SL are 5/0 after couple of overs.
Sri Lanka are 5/0 in 2 overs vs Netherlands
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Two changes in Sri Lanka Playing XI
Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka make a couple of changes in their Playing XI with injured Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madhushan ruled out. Netherlands are playing with same XI that defeated Namibia on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Mahesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Netherlands: Vikramjit Sing, Max O'Dawd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meeken
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Dasun Shanaka wins TOSS, Sri Lanka to bat 1st
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands. Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando are replacing injured Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madhushan in the playing XI of Asia Cup 2022 champions.
NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Check Dream11 picks for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka or Wanindu Hasaranga? Check the Dream 11 Predictions and Picks for T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka here.
NED vs SL, T20 Word Cup 2022 Group A: What Sri Lanka need to reach Super 12?
Sri Lanka were stunned by minnows Namibia in their first Group A game of T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Dasun Shanaka's side bounced back to win the next game against UAE on Tuesday but must win against Group A leader Netherlands as well to stand with a chance of reaching the Super 12. Read what Sri Lanka need to do to reach Super 12 stage here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka here.
