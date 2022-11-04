topStoriesenglish
New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Kane Williamson's NZ aim semifinals berth

Nov 04, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

New Zealand have the edge over their qualification rivals at the top of the group thanks to their excellent net run rate of +2.233, which was set up by that 89-run hammering of Australia in their opening game. That Net RR is almost as good as a point for the Black Caps, meaning it is very much advantage New Zealand in the qualification race. The Kiwis would need to lose to Ireland in their final match and by a significant margin to give Australia and England the opportunity to deny them a top-two spot.

If all three of New Zealand, England and Australia win their final matches then it will come down to Net RR. Australia’s -0.304 puts them on the back foot in that column, but Aaron Finch’s side play a day before England, so can lay down a marker and put the pressure on if they manage a large margin of victory over Afghanistan on Friday.

Playing the following day means England will know exactly what they require to qualify when they face Sri Lanka on Saturday. Should Australia fail to catch England (+0.547) and New Zealand (+2.233) on run rate then both of those sides will know that victory by any margin in their respective final matches will send them into the semi-finals.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.

04 November 2022
08:49 AM

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Livestream details!

New Zealand and Ireland play their last group matches. New Zealand need a win today to qualify for semi-finals. The are leading in the race to qualify for semifinals. 

08:35 AM

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Semis qualification scenario!

Group 1, the group of death, has no clear favourites as far as qualification for the semifinals is concerned. NZ, AUS, ENG an Sll - all four can still make it to the semis. 

08:24 AM

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hello!

Welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Ireland. Kiwis will be eyeing a win to qualify for semi-finals.

