New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss, New Zealand opt to bat first

NZ vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Live Scorecard and Updates from New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 01:22 PM IST|Source:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss, New Zealand opt to bat first
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup preview: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in Group 1 contest of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 29 (Saturday). Not to forget, New Zealand sit at the top of the points table with 1 win from 2 games. Their match vs Afghanistan was washed out, giving them just 1 point from that match. However, their NRR is the best in this group thanks to a heavy win over Australians in their first clash of the tournament on October 22. Kiwis are playing their first match after a week. 

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started off their Super 12 campaign with a win vs Ireland. However, they were beaten by hosts Australia in the second match. Today, they must aim to win as a loss here can put them on the verge of getting knocked out. This is a tough group and it is always a good thing to collect as many wins in the first few matches. 

The weather for the match looks perfect with sun shining bright in Sydney. A full 40-over game is expected for the lone T20 World Cup contest on Saturday. 

Check Live Scores and Updates from New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.

29 October 2022
13:22 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Dasun Shanaka - We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us - Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha

Kane Williamson - We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It's nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament. One change - Daryl MItchell replaces Mark Chapman

13:08 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

13:03 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Toss News: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson opts to bat first.

12:47 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Group 1 is quite tight at the moment. There are four teams stuck with 3 points thanks to some upsets and rain. Can Australia, the defending champions and hosts, qualify for the semis? Can hot favourites England do it?

Toss coming up in less than 15 minutes. 

12:37 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

The toss is just minutes away now. Have you made your fantasy dream 11 team yet? If not head over to our article where we provide some suggestions. 

12:27 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

New Zealand's positive NRR will be crucial for them to qualify for the final four. Here is the story of Group 1 so far -

12:12 PM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Kane Williamson's form is a litte concern for Black Caps and he would like to get a good score under the belt. A fifty will do certainly. Finn Allen would be exciting to watch again, SL would be aiming for his early departure as he can cause a lot of damage. 

11:58 AM

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates

Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on our live blog here. 

Toss at 1 pm IST, match to start at 1.30 pm IST. It is the only match scheduled for today at Sydney and the weather looks perfect for a game of cricket. 

Watch this space for all updates related to this match and World Cup. 

