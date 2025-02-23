Live Cricket Score | NZ VS BAN, CT-2025 6th Match Updates: BAN Play For Survival
NZ VS BAN Live Cricket Score, CT-2025 Updates: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Monday, February 24.
Trending Photos
New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday to seal their semifinal berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Blackcaps started their campaign on a winning note as they beat Pakistan by 60 runs on Wednesday. The Bangla Tigers on the other hand will play for survival after they lost their opening game against India by 60 runs.
Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
New Zealand Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
Bangladesh VS New Zealand 6th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.