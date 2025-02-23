Live Cricket Score | NZ VS BAN, CT-2025 6th Match Updates: BAN Play For Survival

New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday to seal their semifinal berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Blackcaps started their campaign on a winning note as they beat Pakistan by 60 runs on Wednesday. The Bangla Tigers on the other hand will play for survival after they lost their opening game against India by 60 runs.

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.