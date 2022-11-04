NZ vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland, almost book spot in semifinals
NZ vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 37th Match, Super 12 Group 2: Follow LIVE Updates from New Zealand and Ireland here
New Zealand have the edge over their qualification rivals at the top of the group thanks to their excellent net run rate of +2.233, which was set up by that 89-run hammering of Australia in their opening game. That Net RR is almost as good as a point for the Black Caps, meaning it is very much advantage New Zealand in the qualification race. The Kiwis would need to lose to Ireland in their final match and by a significant margin to give Australia and England the opportunity to deny them a top-two spot.
If all three of New Zealand, England and Australia win their final matches then it will come down to Net RR. Australia’s -0.304 puts them on the back foot in that column, but Aaron Finch’s side play a day before England, so can lay down a marker and put the pressure on if they manage a large margin of victory over Afghanistan on Friday.
Playing the following day means England will know exactly what they require to qualify when they face Sri Lanka on Saturday. Should Australia fail to catch England (+0.547) and New Zealand (+2.233) on run rate then both of those sides will know that victory by any margin in their respective final matches will send them into the semi-finals.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ win!
Ireland have been beaten by 35 runs. With this win, New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals. They become the first team to make the cut to the last four.
NZ 185/6 (20)
IRE 150/9 (20)
New Zealand won by 35 runs
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ inch closer to semis!
Wickets keep tumbling for Ireland. Ferguson gets another one. Take a catch off his own bowling to remove Hand and Ireland further fall apart with Dockrell also gone in the same over. NZ almost in semis now.
IRE 132/8 (17.5)
Ireland need 54 runs in 13 balls
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Ireland fight back!
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in the middle and they are Ireland's last hope in this match. The ask is very difficult but not impossible. Four overs to go.
IRE 118/5 (16)
Ireland need 68 runs in 24 balls
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Ireland off track!
Ireland lose their 4th wicket in chase. Delany departs and that pushes the chase further back. Ferguson with the wicket. Fair to say that Ireland have thrown away such a good start from the openers. New Zealad back on top now.
IRE 96/4 (13.3)
Ireland need 90 runs in 39 balls
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Ireland on back foot!
OUT! Stirling gone. Ireland lose both their openers. Two new batters in the middle. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker in the middle and they need to ensure to take the momentum with them.
IRE 73/2 (10.2)
Ireland need 113 runs in 58 balls
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Ireland off to a good start!
Paul Stirling and Balbirnie have given a good start to Ireland in the chase of 186. This opening stand can make a solid base for the batters to come next. Ferguson and Co bending their backs right now to get the first breakthrough.
IRE 38/0 (5.4)
Ireland need 148 runs in 86 balls
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Ireland begin chase!
Start of chase from Ireland. Paul Stirling and Andrew Bilbirnie at crease. Huge shout for LBW for Stirling. Southee was curious but umpire's call on wickets hitting and he surivives.
IRE 10/0 (2)
Ireland need 176 runs
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hattrick for Joshua Little!
Joshua Little will remember this match for his brilliant hattrick, the first of the Super 12 stage, second of this World Cup. He dismisses Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand finish with 185/6. Fine knock from Williamson but Ireland closed out the innings very well.
NZ 185/6 (20)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: FIFTY for Williamson!
What a knock from Williamson as he finds his form vs the Ireland. This is coming off at a good strike rate. He and Mitchell are looking to up the ante now for a big finish. A 200 too is possible here.
NZ 173/3 (18)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ aim big finish!
New Zealand are on course to a big total here with captain Kane Williamson nearing a comeback fifty. Has been a good knock from the skipper. Four boundaries and 1 six in the innings so far. Strike rate ha snot been an issue too as Kane find his perfect T20 form.
NZ 154/3 (17.1)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Philips departs!
Glenn Philips plays a cameo and departs for 17 made off 9 balls. Daryl Mitchell, right handed bat, comes to the crease. He and Williamson now need to up the ante from here and ensure New Zealand have a big total on the board.
NZ 119/3 (14.1)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ lose 2nd wicket!
OUT! Conway departs, held in the deep. Ireland pick NZ's second wicket. Conway departs for 28 off 33 balls. Glenn Philips walks in at No 4. He will look to attack and has already started with a maximum.
NZ 103/2 (11.5)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ are steady!
Kane Williamson and Devon Conway have brought steadiness to the crease after the fall of Finn Allen. They now need to start playing the big shots as we reach the halfway mark in the innings.
NZ 75/1 (10)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ on TOP!
Finn Allen coming into his own now. Black Caps go past fifty inside the powerplay. But Allen has departed after scoring 32. Kane Williamson, the skipper, walks in at No 3 and New Zealand will want him to continue the run flow.
NZ 55/1 (6.5)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: NZ begin to attack!
Now NZ openers begin to attack. Conway has already been dropped at mid off. Big miss that from Ireland. That wicket could have pushed New Zealand on back foot. Now they are looking to attack all balls. Typical Kiwis batting.
NZ 29/0 (4)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Match begins!
Devon Conway and Finn Allen begin innings for New Zealand. Joshua Little with the ball in hand. Nice swing at the start. A cautious start from New Zealand openers.
NZ 4/0 (1)
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Head to head!
New Zealand have played with Ireland a total number of 11 times in T20Is and the Kiwis have emeregd victorious on all 11 occasions.
Kane Williamson and Co will need to ensure that this record is maintained today. Match starts at 9.30 am IST.
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Playing 11s!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Toss News!
Ireland win the toss and they are going to bowl first.
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Livestream details!
New Zealand and Ireland play their last group matches. New Zealand need a win today to qualify for semi-finals. The are leading in the race to qualify for semifinals.
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Semis qualification scenario!
Group 1, the group of death, has no clear favourites as far as qualification for the semifinals is concerned. NZ, AUS, ENG an Sll - all four can still make it to the semis.
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Ireland. Kiwis will be eyeing a win to qualify for semi-finals.
Watch this space for more updates.
