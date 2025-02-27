Live Cricket Score | PAK vs BAN, CT-2025 9th Match Updates: Pakistan, Bangladesh Play For Pride
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 9th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK VS BAN Scorecard: Pakistan and Bangladesh aim to salvage pride in their final Champions Trophy match after disappointing campaigns, hoping rain doesn’t spoil their farewell.
Trending Photos
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh will look to end their disappointing Champions Trophy campaigns on a positive note as they face off in Rawalpindi. Both teams have struggled, with Pakistan's top order failing to fire and their fast bowlers proving expensive. Fakhar Zaman’s injury has left Pakistan searching for stability, while the middle order lacks impact. Abrar Ahmed has been a bright spot, but the bowling attack has underperformed. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has relied on lower-order resistance as their top batters have failed. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have shown promise, but veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah need to step up. Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana lead a bowling attack that has been more effective than Pakistan’s. With rain looming, both teams will hope for a full match. Looking ahead, they must reassess their domestic structures to improve in future ICC tournaments, especially with potential transitions on the horizon.
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: Pride at Stake for Both Teams
With neither team in contention for the semifinals, Pakistan and Bangladesh will look to salvage pride and gain momentum for future tournaments. Expect a hard-fought contest despite the stakes being low.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh of Champions Trophy 2025. For over-by-over updates from PAK vs BAN stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.