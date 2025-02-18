LIVE | PAK VS NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 1st Match: Pakistan Aim To Start On High
Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) 1st Match Live Cricket Score And Updates: Pakistan lost the finals of recently conculded tri-series against New Zealand.
Live Score Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Team begin their Champions Trophy title defense against New Zealand in Karachi, a familiar opponent in their recent ODI history. The match highlights the contrasting fortunes of both teams, who have shown both title-winning potential and inconsistency in past tournaments. Babar Azam’s form is under scrutiny, as he has gone 21 innings without an ODI century, though he remains a consistent run-scorer. Pakistan receive a boost with the return of Haris Rauf, while New Zealand face injury concerns, particularly with Rachin Ravindra’s fitness. Karachi’s pitch has offered mixed conditions, favouring both high scores and challenging chases. Historically, New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, winning all three previous encounters. The game promises an exciting start to the tournament, with both sides looking to make a strong opening statement. Weather conditions are expected to be warm, with no rain forecast.
Squads Of Both Teams
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan’s Home Advantage in Karachi
Pakistan is playing at home, but New Zealand has had plenty of experience in these conditions. Having played 11 ODIs in Pakistan since 2019, they won’t be easy to surprise.
PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand’s Spin Strength a Game-Changer
Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell were standout performers in the recent tri-series, keeping opposition batters in check. Their ability to control the middle overs will be crucial.
PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam’s Form Under the Scanner
Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam hasn’t scored an ODI century in 21 innings. While he remains consistent, fans are eager to see him regain his match-winning touch at the top of the order.
Hello and welcome To Zee News' live coverage of Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand match. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.
