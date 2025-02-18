LIVE | PAK VS NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 1st Match: Pakistan Aim To Start On High

Live Score Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Team begin their Champions Trophy title defense against New Zealand in Karachi, a familiar opponent in their recent ODI history. The match highlights the contrasting fortunes of both teams, who have shown both title-winning potential and inconsistency in past tournaments. Babar Azam’s form is under scrutiny, as he has gone 21 innings without an ODI century, though he remains a consistent run-scorer. Pakistan receive a boost with the return of Haris Rauf, while New Zealand face injury concerns, particularly with Rachin Ravindra’s fitness. Karachi’s pitch has offered mixed conditions, favouring both high scores and challenging chases. Historically, New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, winning all three previous encounters. The game promises an exciting start to the tournament, with both sides looking to make a strong opening statement. Weather conditions are expected to be warm, with no rain forecast.

Squads Of Both Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.