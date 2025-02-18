Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2860839https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/pak-vs-nz-live-cricket-score-and-updates-icc-champions-trophy-2025-1st-match-pakistan-vs-new-zealand-full-scorecard-national-stadium-karachi-mohammad-rizwan-babar-azam-mitchell-santner-2860839.html
NewsCricket
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

LIVE | PAK VS NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 1st Match: Pakistan Aim To Start On High

Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) 1st Match Live Cricket Score And Updates: Pakistan lost the finals of recently conculded tri-series against New Zealand.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 11:05 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Live Score Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Team begin their Champions Trophy title defense against New Zealand in Karachi, a familiar opponent in their recent ODI history. The match highlights the contrasting fortunes of both teams, who have shown both title-winning potential and inconsistency in past tournaments. Babar Azam’s form is under scrutiny, as he has gone 21 innings without an ODI century, though he remains a consistent run-scorer. Pakistan receive a boost with the return of Haris Rauf, while New Zealand face injury concerns, particularly with Rachin Ravindra’s fitness. Karachi’s pitch has offered mixed conditions, favouring both high scores and challenging chases. Historically, New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, winning all three previous encounters. The game promises an exciting start to the tournament, with both sides looking to make a strong opening statement. Weather conditions are expected to be warm, with no rain forecast.

Squads Of Both Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

18 February 2025
23:59 IST

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan’s Home Advantage in Karachi

Pakistan is playing at home, but New Zealand has had plenty of experience in these conditions. Having played 11 ODIs in Pakistan since 2019, they won’t be easy to surprise.

23:30 IST

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand’s Spin Strength a Game-Changer

Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell were standout performers in the recent tri-series, keeping opposition batters in check. Their ability to control the middle overs will be crucial.

23:04 IST

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam’s Form Under the Scanner

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam hasn’t scored an ODI century in 21 innings. While he remains consistent, fans are eager to see him regain his match-winning touch at the top of the order.

22:58 IST

Hello and welcome To Zee News' live coverage of Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand match. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK