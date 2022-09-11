Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Score and Match Updates from Dubai: SL post 170/6 as Bhanuka Rajapaksa hits fighting fifty
Follow LIVE score and updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 final from Dubai International Stadium here.
Sri Lanka will look to earn their sixth Asia Cup title while Pakistan will strive to end their long title gap in the continental tournament when the two teams clash in the final on Sunday. Both teams have squared off against each other in Asia Cup finals thrice and the islanders have won twice. Sri Lanka won in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.
Sri Lanka won tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. They are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, which has won seven titles. Pakistan has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012. Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note with a loss to Afghanistan by eight wickets. But they bounced back in their next Group game, defeating Bangladesh by two wickets in a thriller, qualifying for the Super Four phase of the tournament. Sri Lanka have outdone the competition in tight matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.
They finished the Super Four phase at the top of the table with three wins in three games.
In Sri Lanka's campaign, some batters who have delivered brilliantly. Openers Pathum Nissanka (165 runs) and Kusal Mendis (155 runs) have been top-two scorers for their side. Middle-order batters like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka have finished matches for Sri Lanka or anchored the team out of trouble. These two middle-order stars will have to maintain caution and also deliver big hits to help their side win the title as the rest of the batting lineup has not done much. Medium pacers Dilshan Madushanka and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, having taken six wickets each, will be Lankan players to watch out for and will be extremely important for the team's fortunes. Chamika Karunarathne has also taken five scalps for the side.
Pakistan started off the campaign with a five-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in the group stage. However, they bounced back strongly in the next match against Hong Kong, skittling out the side for just 38 runs to earn a 155-run win. With this victory, they qualified for the Super Four phase. Pakistan started their Super Four phase with a five-wicket win against India. They then went on to secure a fighting one-wicket win against Afghanistan in a last-over thriller. They lost their final Super Four match against Sri Lanka by five wickets. They finished the Super Four phase at the number two position in the points table with two wins in three matches. A big concern heading into the final will be the form of skipper Babar Azam, who has scored only 63 runs in five innings with the best score of 30. For Pakistan to deliver in final, Azam will have to regain his touch. However, their other star batter Mohammed Rizwan is serving the side well with his 226 runs in five matches and his wicket-keeping. These two batters will be key to Pakistan's success in the final.
Other batters and all-rounders like Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Khusdil Shah have played a good part in Pakistan's journey to the final. Pakistan's bowling has been strong. Spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have weaved their web perfectly, taking eight and seven wickets each. Pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have also delivered impressive performances.
Fifty for Bhanuka Rajapaksa - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
With three out of top five batters gone with single digit score, Sri Lanka wanted a big knock from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and he delivered. Fifty in just 35 balls for the southpaw. He batter with strike rate of 141.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa inching towards fifty - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
IPL experince is coming handy I guess. Sri Lanka are back in the game with 136/6 in 17 overs. Bhanuka is playing on 45 with 32 while Chamika Karunaratne is batting one 10 with a big six in it.
Haris Rauf provides breakthrough
SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan bounce back with wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga. He departs after scoring quickfire 36 in just 21 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.
Clean bowled once again!
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is back in the dugout as Shadab Khan picks his first wicket of the match. Half of Sri Lankan side has been dimissed and we are yet to reach the half way mark of the innings. Rajpaksha is Sri Lanka's only hope now.
Spinners join the party, Sri Lanka lose 4th
Dhananjaya de Silva's 28-run knock comes to an end as Iftikhar Ahmed removed him to give Pakistan 4th wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain, are in the middle as Pakistan attack with spin from both the sides.
Sri Lanka in deep trouble
Haris Rauf picks second wicket of the match. Another Sri Lankan batsman gets clean bowled. There is no better sight than Pakistan bowlers swinging the ball both ways.
Excellent catch by Babar Azam, Sri Lanka lose 2nd wicket
A hint of Kapil Dev's 1983 catch as Babar Azam takes a stunner while running behind to remove Pathum Nissanka. Haris Rauf takes his first wicket of the match.
Clean bowled!
Kusal Mendis gone for first ball duck. Naseem Shah kick start the final on high. Pakistan right on top from first over.
Here we go then!
Pakistan are starting with Naseem Shah while Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will look to get a stable start.
Tricky toss for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a great team while chasing but they will be batting first tonight. I am putting my money on the Men In Green.
Both team captains at the toss
Shanaka: Would've bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team.
Azam: We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out.
Our team for the final #AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/NAlw3PH6sZ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 11, 2022
Unchanged.
Our 11 to battle for #AsiaCup glory tonight #RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/MtUkTnyC96
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022
It's time for the #AsiaCup2022 final _
Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls it right at the toss and opts to chase against Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/pGIHKmU48v
— ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022
Toss goes in favour of Pakistan
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan made two changes in the final playing XI while Sri Lanka went unchanged.
Pitch report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram
"This pitch has never been used before. Looks really good pitch. For batting and for bowling. With the new ball, it might swing one or two overs tops. But this pitch is one of the best in this Asia Cup. These pitches have been the best in the world."
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Live Streaming Details
PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints
I am disappointed...: Javed Miandad says THIS ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final
Sri Lanka in Asia Cup
_11 time Finalist
_5 time Champions
Who will win Asia Cup 2022 Final? Aakash Chopra predicts winner - Check Here
TOP 5 highest scores in Asia Cup 2022
Sri Lanka's journey to the final of Asia Cup 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee news' live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 final which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the big final. Stay tuned!
