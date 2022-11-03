Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma to flip coin toss at 1 pm IST
PAK vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2: Check LIVE score and updates from Pakistan vs South Africa contest
Babar Azam's Pakistan will have an outside chance when they taken on in-form South Africa in their Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3). With the loss vs India and Zimbabwe respectively early on in the tournament, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals took a big jolt. However, with the win vs Netherlands, Pakistan ensured they at least got back to winning ways, at the same time registering their first-ever victory in T20Is on Australian soil. Pakistan will now need some miracle to take place to ensure they qualify for semi-finals.
Pakistan have received a big blow as their No 3 batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament after aggravating a pre-existing knee injury. Mohammad Haris has been added to Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad in his place and is expected to play the match today vs South Africa. Zaman's loss will be a huge blow to Pakistan and hopefully his absence won't be felt vs the Proteas men.
The South Africa pace attack will be out to strike early against Pakistan's imposing top-order
South Africa, on the other hand, just need a win to qualify for semi-finals. They have been the best side in the tournament so far who have not been beaten by any team in this group. They beat India in the last match and would be coming into the contest with a strong self belief. This match will also see the battle of two quality pace attacks. There are many great current pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Batters are going to have a hard time scoring runs at SCG.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: A first for Kohli
As we wait for toss to take place between Pakistan and South Africa, good news has come in for Virat Kohli and Team India fans. He has been nominated for ICC Player of the Month award.
Pakistan play an all-important clash today vs South Africa and even the Indian fans will be hooked to the game, hoping for a SA win as it will push Pakistan out of the race finally, making it even more easier for India to qualify.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Semis scenario!
With India's win over Bangladesh last night, it has become tougher for Pakistan to qualify for semi-finals. However, they are still not out of the race yet. Firstly, they must focus on winning the game vs SA tonight.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at SCG.
