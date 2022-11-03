Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Play resumes, SA need 73 in 5 overs
PAK vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2: Check LIVE score and updates from Pakistan vs South Africa contest
Babar Azam's Pakistan will have an outside chance when they taken on in-form South Africa in their Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3). With the loss vs India and Zimbabwe respectively early on in the tournament, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals took a big jolt. However, with the win vs Netherlands, Pakistan ensured they at least got back to winning ways, at the same time registering their first-ever victory in T20Is on Australian soil. Pakistan will now need some miracle to take place to ensure they qualify for semi-finals.
Pakistan have received a big blow as their No 3 batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament after aggravating a pre-existing knee injury. Mohammad Haris has been added to Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad in his place and is expected to play the match today vs South Africa. Zaman's loss will be a huge blow to Pakistan and hopefully his absence won't be felt vs the Proteas men.
The South Africa pace attack will be out to strike early against Pakistan's imposing top-order __
The South Africa pace attack will be out to strike early against Pakistan's imposing top-order
South Africa, on the other hand, just need a win to qualify for semi-finals. They have been the best side in the tournament so far who have not been beaten by any team in this group. They beat India in the last match and would be coming into the contest with a strong self belief. This match will also see the battle of two quality pace attacks. There are many great current pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Batters are going to have a hard time scoring runs at SCG.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Here we go!
South Africa need 73 off 5 overs if play continues. Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs in the middle now. It is a 14-over side game now and South Africa have a big task up their sleeves.
SA - 83/4 (10 Overs), Klaasen 7 (6) & Stubbs 11 (11)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rain again!
The covers are coming back on and if it remains like this, Pakistan will win the game courtesy that brilliant over from Shadab Khan. South Africa will need one point from their game against Netherlands if want to qualify and this game goes Pakistan's way.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Good news!
The covers are coming off means we can have a game tonight! DLS score before was 84, it was the Shadab Khan over which dismissed two South Africa batters and got Pakistan ahead in the contest.
SA - 69/4 (9 Overs), Klaasen 2 (4) & Stubbs 2 (6)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Rain!
Rain interrupts play once again in Australia in the Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 clash at Sydney. Pakistan are very much in control at the moment as Shadab Khan has got rid off both set batters Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram.
SA - 69/4 (9 Overs), Klaasen 2 (4) & Stubbs 2 (6)
SA need 117 runs in 66 balls
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: WICKET!
Temba Bavuma 36 (19) caught by Rizwan bowled by Shadab Khan. Pakistan finally break the deadlock after a brilliant knock from the South Africa skipper, the leg-spinner does the job for Pakistan once again.
SA - 65/3 (7.1 Overs), Markram 20 (13)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Afridi on FIRE!
Shaheen Shah Afridi with another wicket as Rilee Rossouw is caught by Naseem Shah at third man. It wide and short outside off-stump invited Rossouw to play an aggresive shot and he was trapped beautifully by the Men in Green. Two wickets in two overs for the left-arm pacer.
SA - 16/2 (3 Overs), Bavuma 8 (5)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: GONE!
Quinton de Kock 0 (5) caught by Mohammad Haris bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan off to a dream start in their defence of 186 runs as de Kock is gone for a duck.
PAK - 1/1 (1 Over), Bavuma 1 (1)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: PAK finish with 185/9
Pakistan put up 185/9 in 20 overs. It is drizzing in the middle. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan fifties ensure that Pakistan get to a very good total and now for the bowlers to take charge. SA have their task cut out. They should back themselves to get this. Hopefully rain stays away from this exciting contest.
PAK 185/9 (20)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Shadab Khan departs!
Fifty for Shadab Khan. Departs after 52 off 22 balls. Iftikhar has slammed a fifty as well. Mohammad Wasim Jr. comes and goes out. Good comeback from Nortje who has been slammed for many today.
PAK 177/7 (19)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: SA under pressure!
Shadab Khan and Iftikhar's partnership which is already beyond 50 has put pressure of South Africans, who are quite surprisingly are fielding very poorly. There have been some school cricket mistakes done on their part so far. Pakistan look set for a big total.
PAK 159/5 (18)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Pak set for big total!
This is brilliant batting from Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. Shadab has taken off since arriving in the middle and Pakistan are looking on course to a big total. SA pacers taken the cleaners here at the SCG.
PAK 135/5 (16)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Nawaz departs!
OUT! Nawaz departs but he should have taken the review. There was definite inside edge on to the pads. But was he also run out. Oh Yes! He got run out too and there was no way he could have been saved had a review taken.
PAK 104/5 (13.4)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: SA losing the plot!
Iftikhar and Nawaz helping Pakistan take control back in their hands. Some misfields on the ground and the SA are disappointed with this effort. Nawas has begun the counter attack.
PAK 82/4 (12)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Pak need partnership!
Iftikhar and Nawaz in the middle. Pakistan need to forge a stand here after losing their four wickets so quickly. Apart from Haris, not many have been able to score runs freely. Onus on these two to take the side to a good total. SA on top at the moment.
PAK 59/4 (9.1)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan on back foot!
Wicket! Another one. Nortje dismisses Shan Masood with a clever plot. A slower one and that traps Masood who mistimes it to Bavuma at mid off. Pakistan lose their fourth wicket and are completely on back foot.
PAK 43/4 (6.5)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Haris departs!
Mohammad Haris has gone back to the dressing room, after a fiery knock of 28 runs off just 11 balls. Included 2 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Shan Masood joins Babar Azam in the middle. Babar struggling big time and departs eventually as Pakistan struggle.
PAK 40/3 (5.2)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan going strong!
Mohammad Haris has brought in the much-needed fire in the Pakistan batting lineup. Sixes and boundaries are flowing in off his blade even if Babar struggles at the other end. Anrich Nortje now comes into the attack and he would be aiming to break this stand, especially dismiss Haris.
PAK 32/1 (4.2)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Haris sixes!
Pakistan have hit only 1 six in Powerplay in their last 7 T20Is. Just one six off 252 balls. Mohammad Haris has changed things right from the word go in his first match this World Cup with two back to back sixes off Rabada in the 2nd over.
PAK 21/1 (2.1)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: WICKET!
OUT! That's the end of Mohammad Rizwan. He has been cleaned up by a brilliant ball by Wayne Parnell. That was a nothing shot from Rizwan, who played on to the stumps.
Big blow for Pakistan in just the first over.
PAK 4/1 (1)
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Captains speak!
Temba Bavuma - We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is somegreen. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence freom them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj
Babar Azam - We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Playing 11!
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Toss News!
Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan have opted to bat first.
Fakhar Zaman out, Mohammad Haris walks in.
Miller out because of injury. Maharaj too out.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: A first for Kohli
As we wait for toss to take place between Pakistan and South Africa, good news has come in for Virat Kohli and Team India fans. He has been nominated for ICC Player of the Month award.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Dream11 Details!
There are some big players playing in this match at SCG tonight and needless to say there will be plenty of Fantasy points to be earned. You may have difficulty making the perfect 11 in your fantasy apps.
Head over to our suggestion box here to pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs SA
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Live Stream Details!
Pakistan play an all-important clash today vs South Africa and even the Indian fans will be hooked to the game, hoping for a SA win as it will push Pakistan out of the race finally, making it even more easier for India to qualify.
Click here to read live stream and broadcast details of the PAK vs SA tie
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Semis scenario!
With India's win over Bangladesh last night, it has become tougher for Pakistan to qualify for semi-finals. However, they are still not out of the race yet. Firstly, they must focus on winning the game vs SA tonight.
PAK vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at SCG.
Watch this space for latest updates.
