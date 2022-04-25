25 April 2022, 22:01 PM
OUT!
Shivam Dube 8 (7) BOWLED by Rishi Dhawan. PBKS all over CSK as they lose 3 early wickets in their chase of 188. Chennai need to get going as they need runs and Punjab are right on their toes to get more wickets.
CSK- 46/3 (7.3 Overs), Gaikwad 19 (18) & Rayudu 1 (1)
25 April 2022, 21:42 PM
GONE!
CSK lose another wicket, Mitchell Santner BOWLED IN by Arshdeep Singh as PBKS get their second breakthrough in the match. CSK need to push the paddle as the required rate is going high.
CSK- 30/2 (5.3 Overs), Gaikwad 12 (11)
25 April 2022, 21:39 PM
GONE!
Robin Uthappa departs for 1 (7) caught by Rishi Dhawan bowled by Sandeep Sharma. CSK lose their first wicket early in chase as Uthappa tries to clear the rope but miscues his pull shot.
CSK- 11/1 (2 Overs), Gaikwad 9 (4) & Santner 1 (1)
25 April 2022, 21:02 PM
PBKS finish at 187 runs after 20 overs
Punjab Kings finish at 187 runs after 20 overs as Shikhar Dhawan 88 (59), Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42 (32) and Liam Livingstone 19 (7) showcase some brilliant batting in the death overs. For CSK only DJ Bravo was able to keep the batters quiet as the other bowlers were smacked for boundaries and sixes.
25 April 2022, 20:55 PM
GONE!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs for 42 (31) caught by Shivam Dube bowled by DJ Bravo. CSK finally break the partnership but looks like the damage has already been done.
PBKS- 147/2 (17.2 Overs), Dhawan 74 (53)
25 April 2022, 20:51 PM
PBKS on FIRE
Punjab Kings on fire with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa gather 98 runs from their partnership. Chennai currently clueless with the their bowling as they have thrown every dice in and still haven't got the wicket they wanted.
PBKS- 136/1 (16 Overs), Dhawan 65 (46) & Rajapaksa 41 (30)
25 April 2022, 20:40 PM
Shikhar Dhawan completes FIFTY
PBKS batter Shikhar Dhawan completes his fifty in 37 balls as he plays with the CSK field and bowlers. Chennai hunting for a wicket and looking to break the partnership but Rajapaksa and Dhawan stay strong.
PBKS- 117/1 (14 Overs), Rajapaksa 36 (25) & Dhawan 52 (38)
25 April 2022, 20:14 PM
PBKS going STRONG
Punjab Kings going slow and steady as they look to keep wickets saved for death overs. CSK on the other hand are getting frustrated trying to find a wicket.
PBKS- 78/1 (11 Overs), Rajapaksa 21 (18) & Dhawan 31 (27)
25 April 2022, 20:00 PM
PBKS recover with Rajapaksa and Dhawan
Punjab Kings recover with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan after losing their skipper in the power-play. CSK looking for another with wicket captain Ravindra Jadeja taking up the bowling duty.
PBKS- 63/1 (9 Overs), Rajapaksa 12 (11) & Dhawan 26 (22)
25 April 2022, 19:51 PM
GONE!
Mayank Agarwal GONE! caught by Shivam Dube bowled M Theekshana for 18 (21). Mayank was trying to clear the fielder on point but gives a regulation catch.
PBKS- 37/1 (6 Overs), Dhawan 16 (14)
25 April 2022, 19:40 PM
PBKS- 22/0 (4 Overs)
Punjab Kings currently batting steady as skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan take their time to get a good look at the wickets and the conditions.
Shikhar 8 (9) & Mayank 12 (15)
25 April 2022, 19:33 PM
PBKS start STEADY
Punjab Kings start steady with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. Mukesh Choudhary and Mahesh Theekshana attack the stumps for Chennai Super Kings
PBKS- 13/0 (2 Overs), Mayank 8 (8) & Shikhar 3 (3)
25 April 2022, 19:02 PM
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
25 April 2022, 19:01 PM
TOSS
CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first vs PBKS.