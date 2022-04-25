हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: CSK lose Uthappa early

Follow Live cricket score and updates of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match no 38 being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 25, 2022 - 22:12
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday.

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their next match emboldened by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a six and two fours in the final over to finish the game.

Hanging in the playoffs race by the skin of their teeth, a defeat on Monday will send CSK on the brink of elimination.

On the other hand, Punjab will be smarting from the nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals.

Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.

25 April 2022, 22:01 PM

OUT!

Shivam Dube 8 (7) BOWLED by Rishi Dhawan. PBKS all over CSK as they lose 3 early wickets in their chase of 188. Chennai need to get going as they need runs and Punjab are right on their toes to get more wickets.

CSK- 46/3 (7.3 Overs), Gaikwad 19 (18) & Rayudu 1 (1)

25 April 2022, 21:42 PM

GONE!

CSK lose another wicket, Mitchell Santner BOWLED IN by Arshdeep Singh as PBKS get their second breakthrough in the match. CSK need to push the paddle as the required rate is going high.

CSK- 30/2 (5.3 Overs), Gaikwad 12 (11)

25 April 2022, 21:39 PM

GONE!

Robin Uthappa departs for 1 (7) caught by Rishi Dhawan bowled by Sandeep Sharma. CSK lose their first wicket early in chase as Uthappa tries to clear the rope but miscues his pull shot.

CSK- 11/1 (2 Overs), Gaikwad 9 (4) & Santner 1 (1)

25 April 2022, 21:02 PM

PBKS finish at 187 runs after 20 overs

Punjab Kings finish at 187 runs after 20 overs as Shikhar Dhawan 88 (59), Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42 (32) and Liam Livingstone 19 (7) showcase some brilliant batting in the death overs. For CSK only DJ Bravo was able to keep the batters quiet as the other bowlers were smacked for boundaries and sixes.

25 April 2022, 20:55 PM

GONE!

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs for 42 (31) caught by Shivam Dube bowled by DJ Bravo. CSK finally break the partnership but looks like the damage has already been done.

PBKS- 147/2 (17.2 Overs), Dhawan 74 (53)

25 April 2022, 20:51 PM

PBKS on FIRE

Punjab Kings on fire with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa gather 98 runs from their partnership. Chennai currently clueless with the their bowling as they have thrown every dice in and still haven't got the wicket they wanted.

PBKS- 136/1 (16 Overs), Dhawan 65 (46) & Rajapaksa 41 (30)

25 April 2022, 20:40 PM

Shikhar Dhawan completes FIFTY

PBKS batter Shikhar Dhawan completes his fifty in 37 balls as he plays with the CSK field and bowlers. Chennai hunting for a wicket and looking to break the partnership but Rajapaksa and Dhawan stay strong.

PBKS- 117/1 (14 Overs), Rajapaksa 36 (25) & Dhawan 52 (38)

25 April 2022, 20:14 PM

PBKS going STRONG

Punjab Kings going slow and steady as they look to keep wickets saved for death overs. CSK on the other hand are getting frustrated trying to find a wicket.

PBKS- 78/1 (11 Overs), Rajapaksa 21 (18) & Dhawan 31 (27)

25 April 2022, 20:00 PM

PBKS recover with Rajapaksa and Dhawan

Punjab Kings recover with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan after losing their skipper in the power-play. CSK looking for another with wicket captain Ravindra Jadeja taking up the bowling duty.

PBKS- 63/1 (9 Overs), Rajapaksa 12 (11) & Dhawan 26 (22)

25 April 2022, 19:51 PM

GONE!

Mayank Agarwal GONE! caught by Shivam Dube bowled M Theekshana for 18 (21). Mayank was trying to clear the fielder on point but gives a regulation catch.

PBKS- 37/1 (6 Overs), Dhawan 16 (14)

25 April 2022, 19:40 PM

PBKS- 22/0 (4 Overs)

Punjab Kings currently batting steady as skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan take their time to get a good look at the wickets and the conditions.

Shikhar 8 (9) & Mayank 12 (15)

25 April 2022, 19:33 PM

PBKS start STEADY

Punjab Kings start steady with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. Mukesh Choudhary and Mahesh Theekshana attack the stumps for Chennai Super Kings

PBKS- 13/0 (2 Overs), Mayank 8 (8) & Shikhar 3 (3)

25 April 2022, 19:02 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

25 April 2022, 19:01 PM

TOSS

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first vs PBKS.

