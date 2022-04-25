Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday.

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their next match emboldened by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a six and two fours in the final over to finish the game.

Hanging in the playoffs race by the skin of their teeth, a defeat on Monday will send CSK on the brink of elimination.

On the other hand, Punjab will be smarting from the nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals.

Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.