LIVE | PBKS VS CSK Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Chennai Eye Comeback Against Punjab

PBKS VS CSK Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings won their first two matches of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants before losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last game. On the other hand, CSK have lost their last three matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals after a win over Mumbai Indians in the campaign opener.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways when they take the field on Tuesday, April 8 in Mullanpur.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash



Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi