LIVE | PBKS VS CSK Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Chennai Eye Comeback Against Punjab
PBKS VS CSK (Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting on 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 8.
Punjab Kings won their first two matches of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants before losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last game. On the other hand, CSK have lost their last three matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals after a win over Mumbai Indians in the campaign opener.
Both teams will look to return to winning ways when they take the field on Tuesday, April 8 in Mullanpur.
Squads:
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Punjab's Domination
Punjab Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note with two consecutive wins, though they stumbled in their third match against the Rajasthan Royals. Despite the setback, they continue to boast one of the most competitive and well-balanced squads this season.
PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Chennai's Eye On Comeback
After starting their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings have suffered three consecutive defeats against RCB, RR, and DC. They'll now be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways as they face the Punjab Kings today.
PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad
PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Punjab Kings Full Squad
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates.
