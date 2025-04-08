Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883317https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/pbks-vs-csk-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-22nd-t20-match-punjab-kings-vs-chennai-super-kings-full-scorecard-maharaja-yadavindra-singh-international-cricket-stadium-shreyas-iyer-vs-ruturaj-gaikwad-2883317.html
NewsCricket
PBKS VS CSK

LIVE | PBKS VS CSK Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Chennai Eye Comeback Against Punjab

PBKS VS CSK (Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting on 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 8.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match
LIVE Blog

PBKS VS CSK Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. 

Punjab Kings won their first two matches of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants before losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last game. On the other hand, CSK have lost their last three matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals after a win over Mumbai Indians in the campaign opener. 

Both teams will look to return to winning ways when they take the field on Tuesday, April 8 in Mullanpur.

Squads: 

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash


Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi  

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates Of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match  

08 April 2025
14:05 IST

PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Punjab's Domination 

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note with two consecutive wins, though they stumbled in their third match against the Rajasthan Royals. Despite the setback, they continue to boast one of the most competitive and well-balanced squads this season. 

14:01 IST

PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Chennai's Eye On Comeback

After starting their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings have suffered three consecutive defeats against RCB, RR, and DC. They'll now be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways as they face the Punjab Kings today.

13:58 IST

PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

 Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

13:56 IST

PBKS VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live: Punjab Kings Full Squad 

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

 

13:10 IST

PBKS VS CSK , IPL 2025 Live: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK