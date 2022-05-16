Delhi Capitals are treating their penultimate league game of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings later on Monday as a do-or-die clash. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate (NRR). On the other hand, Punjab Kings are also in a similar kind of situation. Mayank Agarwal's side needs to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the final four.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.