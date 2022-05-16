हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Punjab restrict Delhi to 159/7

Follow Live cricket score and updates of PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 16, 2022 - 21:39
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals are treating their penultimate league game of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings later on Monday as a do-or-die clash. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate (NRR). On the other hand, Punjab Kings are also in a similar kind of situation. Mayank Agarwal's side needs to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the final four.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.

16 May 2022, 21:13 PM

PBKS start BRIGHT

Punjab Kings start bright in their chase of 160 runs against the Delhi Capitals with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje need to get a wicket to keep DC in the contest.

PBKS- 22/0 (2.3 Overs), Dhawan 4 (5), Bairstow 18 (10)

16 May 2022, 20:56 PM

DC- 159/7 (20 Overs)

Delhi Capitals finish at 159 runs after 20 overs as Mitchell Marsh 63 (48) guided DC to a respectable total in the end. PBKS bowlers were on song tonight as all the DC batters except Lalit, Sarfaraz and Marsh failed to make an impact. Liam Livingstone shined with the ball for PBKS as he dismissed Pant, Powell and David Warner for his team.

16 May 2022, 20:39 PM

Marsh completes FIFTY

Mitchell Marsh completes his half-century with a boundary, well played by the right-hander as he came in at no. 3 for DC when they lost David Warner in the very first ball and since then he is there as DC lost half their side.

DC- 134/5 (17 Overs), M Marsh 53 (41) & Axar 12 (15)

16 May 2022, 20:36 PM

GONE!

Another ONE! Rovman Powell caught by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Liam Livingstone. DC lose another batter cheaply as PBKS keep on taking wickets regularly.

DC- 112/5 (13.3 Overs), M Marsh 45 (35)

16 May 2022, 20:28 PM

BIG WICKET!

Rishabh Pant GONE for 7 off 3 deliveries. PBKS on top as DC lose two wickets in one over. Pant was tempted by Livingstone bowling the off-spin and he tried to smack him over covers but gets out-smarted by the PBKS all-rounder.

DC- 107/4 (12 Overs), M Marsh 43 (32)

16 May 2022, 20:21 PM

OUT!

Arshdeep Singh STRIKES AGAIN! Lalit Yadav caught by Rajapaksa at point. Lalit out-foxed by the slower one from the Arshdeep and it's a soft dismissal in the end for DC.

DC- 99/3 (11.1 Overs), Marsh 42 (30)

16 May 2022, 20:12 PM

DC- 86/2 (10 Overs)

Delhi Capitals score 86 runs in 60 balls with another 60 balls left, DC surely will eye to cross the 200-run mark as Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell are still to come in.

M Marsh 32 (25) & Lalit 22 (19)

16 May 2022, 19:58 PM

Marsh and Lalit STEADY DC

Mitchell Marsh and Lalit Yadav in the middle for Delhi Capitals as PBKS look to get another wicket after dismissing both DC openers. Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar bowl for PBKS.

DC- 74/2 (8 Overs), Lalit 12 (11) & M Marsh 29 (21)

16 May 2022, 19:43 PM

OUT!

Sarfaraz Khan departs for 32 off 16 balls as Rahul Chahar takes a wonderful catch bowled by Arshdeep Singh. PBKS get the breakthrough as the dangerous Sarfaraz Khan departs.

DC- 51/2 (4.5 Overs), M Marsh 19 (12)

16 May 2022, 19:33 PM

DC RECOVER!

Delhi Capitals recover with Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. Marsh takes off Kagiso Rabada for two sixes in one over as DC look to recover from that early blow of Warner.

DC- 20/1 (2 Overs), Marsh 17 (8) & Sarfaraz 3 (3)

16 May 2022, 19:31 PM

GONE!

David Warner GONE! FIRST BALL! Caught by Rahul Chahar bowled by Liam Livingstone. DC in deep trouble as the man in form departs, PBKS with the momentum now.

DC- 2/1 (0.3 Overs), Sarfaraz 1 (1) & M Marsh 1 (1)

16 May 2022, 19:05 PM

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

16 May 2022, 19:02 PM

TOSS

Punjab Kings opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

