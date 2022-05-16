16 May 2022, 21:13 PM
PBKS start BRIGHT
Punjab Kings start bright in their chase of 160 runs against the Delhi Capitals with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje need to get a wicket to keep DC in the contest.
PBKS- 22/0 (2.3 Overs), Dhawan 4 (5), Bairstow 18 (10)
16 May 2022, 20:56 PM
DC- 159/7 (20 Overs)
Delhi Capitals finish at 159 runs after 20 overs as Mitchell Marsh 63 (48) guided DC to a respectable total in the end. PBKS bowlers were on song tonight as all the DC batters except Lalit, Sarfaraz and Marsh failed to make an impact. Liam Livingstone shined with the ball for PBKS as he dismissed Pant, Powell and David Warner for his team.
16 May 2022, 20:39 PM
Marsh completes FIFTY
Mitchell Marsh completes his half-century with a boundary, well played by the right-hander as he came in at no. 3 for DC when they lost David Warner in the very first ball and since then he is there as DC lost half their side.
DC- 134/5 (17 Overs), M Marsh 53 (41) & Axar 12 (15)
16 May 2022, 20:36 PM
GONE!
Another ONE! Rovman Powell caught by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Liam Livingstone. DC lose another batter cheaply as PBKS keep on taking wickets regularly.
DC- 112/5 (13.3 Overs), M Marsh 45 (35)
16 May 2022, 20:28 PM
BIG WICKET!
Rishabh Pant GONE for 7 off 3 deliveries. PBKS on top as DC lose two wickets in one over. Pant was tempted by Livingstone bowling the off-spin and he tried to smack him over covers but gets out-smarted by the PBKS all-rounder.
DC- 107/4 (12 Overs), M Marsh 43 (32)
16 May 2022, 20:21 PM
OUT!
Arshdeep Singh STRIKES AGAIN! Lalit Yadav caught by Rajapaksa at point. Lalit out-foxed by the slower one from the Arshdeep and it's a soft dismissal in the end for DC.
DC- 99/3 (11.1 Overs), Marsh 42 (30)
16 May 2022, 20:12 PM
DC- 86/2 (10 Overs)
Delhi Capitals score 86 runs in 60 balls with another 60 balls left, DC surely will eye to cross the 200-run mark as Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell are still to come in.
M Marsh 32 (25) & Lalit 22 (19)
16 May 2022, 19:58 PM
Marsh and Lalit STEADY DC
Mitchell Marsh and Lalit Yadav in the middle for Delhi Capitals as PBKS look to get another wicket after dismissing both DC openers. Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar bowl for PBKS.
DC- 74/2 (8 Overs), Lalit 12 (11) & M Marsh 29 (21)
16 May 2022, 19:43 PM
OUT!
Sarfaraz Khan departs for 32 off 16 balls as Rahul Chahar takes a wonderful catch bowled by Arshdeep Singh. PBKS get the breakthrough as the dangerous Sarfaraz Khan departs.
DC- 51/2 (4.5 Overs), M Marsh 19 (12)
16 May 2022, 19:33 PM
DC RECOVER!
Delhi Capitals recover with Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. Marsh takes off Kagiso Rabada for two sixes in one over as DC look to recover from that early blow of Warner.
DC- 20/1 (2 Overs), Marsh 17 (8) & Sarfaraz 3 (3)
16 May 2022, 19:31 PM
GONE!
David Warner GONE! FIRST BALL! Caught by Rahul Chahar bowled by Liam Livingstone. DC in deep trouble as the man in form departs, PBKS with the momentum now.
DC- 2/1 (0.3 Overs), Sarfaraz 1 (1) & M Marsh 1 (1)
16 May 2022, 19:05 PM
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
16 May 2022, 19:02 PM
TOSS
Punjab Kings opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.