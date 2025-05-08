Live Cricket Score | PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas’ Punjab Kings Face Axar’s Delhi Capitals
PBKS vs DC (Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of the IPL 2025 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Toss at 7:00 PM.
Trending Photos
PBKS vs DC Live, Match 58: Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with dominant victories, showcasing promise and early momentum. However, their form dipped in the mid-season phase, raising concerns about consistency. Despite the slump, their newly appointed captain has managed to rally the team and instill fresh energy. With 15 points from their matches so far, PBKS currently sit in third place on the points table and are firmly focused on securing a spot in the top two, which would give them a valuable advantage heading into the playoffs.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a blazing start to their season, registering four consecutive wins and quickly emerging as early contenders. But as the tournament progressed, inconsistency crept in, and the team struggled to maintain its rhythm. Now, with 13 points and positioned outside the top four, DC find themselves in a must-win situation. The match promises to be a high-stakes battle with both teams hungry to cement their positions as the league stage nears its climax.
Squads For PBKS VS DC IPL 2025 Match
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen
Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of The PBKS VS DC IPL 2025 Match
PBKS vs DC Live Score IPL 2025: DC's Top-Order Shakeup
DC has tried six opening combinations this season, the most by any team, showing instability in their top order.
PBKS vs DC Live Score IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Eyeing Top-Two Finish
A win for PBKS will significantly boost their hopes of securing a top-two finish in the playoffs.
PBKS vs DC Live Score IPL 2025: DC's Struggling Batting Lineup
Delhi Capitals have won only two of their last five games, with a shaky batting order being a key issue.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC game. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.