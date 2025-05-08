Live Cricket Score | PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas’ Punjab Kings Face Axar’s Delhi Capitals

PBKS vs DC Live, Match 58: Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with dominant victories, showcasing promise and early momentum. However, their form dipped in the mid-season phase, raising concerns about consistency. Despite the slump, their newly appointed captain has managed to rally the team and instill fresh energy. With 15 points from their matches so far, PBKS currently sit in third place on the points table and are firmly focused on securing a spot in the top two, which would give them a valuable advantage heading into the playoffs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a blazing start to their season, registering four consecutive wins and quickly emerging as early contenders. But as the tournament progressed, inconsistency crept in, and the team struggled to maintain its rhythm. Now, with 13 points and positioned outside the top four, DC find themselves in a must-win situation. The match promises to be a high-stakes battle with both teams hungry to cement their positions as the league stage nears its climax.

Squads For PBKS VS DC IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal