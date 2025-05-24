LIVE PBKS vs DC IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) can go top of the IPL 2025 table with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur, where they also played their last match. While PBKS are assured of a playoff spot, finishing in the top two is still up for grabs. Their resurgence has been led by uncapped Indian batters, with five of them striking at over 150. Shreyas Iyer leads the team impressively, while DC are out of contention but remain dangerous spoilers. The match is expected to be high-scoring, and with temperatures touching 36°C, both teams will need to manage conditions smartly.

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

