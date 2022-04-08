8 April 2022, 21:11 PM
PBKS- 164/9 (18 Overs)
Punjab Kings are 164 runs at 18 overs. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh in the middle to Punjab as they try to get their team across 180.
8 April 2022, 20:11 PM
Back to back wickets for Rashid
Rashid Khan has turned the game on its head with two big wickets in the same over. Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan back to the hut.
PBKS - 154/7 after 15.5 overs
8 April 2022, 20:41 PM
TWO-IN-TWO for GT!
Jitesh Sharma and Odean Smith GONE! GT take the momentum back with two quick wickets, young bowler Nalkande takes two wickets in two balls for his team. Punjab Kings on the back-foot now.
PBKS- 125/5 (13.3 Overs), Livingstone 50 (21)
8 April 2022, 19:58 PM
Dhawan GONE!
Rashid Khan STRIKES! Caught by Mathew Wade, Dhawan gone for 35 (30). A googly from the leg-spinner gets the left-hander beaten.
PBKS- 86/3 (10.2 Overs), Livingstone 36 (14)
8 April 2022, 20:09 PM
SIX!
Liam Livingstone is here and is making his presence count already. He dances out and smashes young Darshan Nalkande for a maximum. PBKS need their power hitters to come good today.
PBKS 60/2 after 8 overs
8 April 2022, 19:48 PM
Bairstow GONE!
Jonny Bairstow departs for 8 (8) bowled by Lockie Ferguson caught by Rahul Tewatia. Gujarat Titans get their second wicket in the power play, poor batting from Punjab Kings so far.
PBKS- 38/2 (5 Overs), Livingstone 4 (1) & Dhawan 20 (12)
8 April 2022, 19:29 PM
OUT!
GONE! Punjab Kings lose their skipper Mayank Agarwal 5 (9) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Hardik Pandya. Again Mayank departs early after miscuing the shot badly for an easy catch to Rashid.
PBKS- 11/1 (2 Overs), Dhawan 5 (3)
8 April 2022, 19:27 PM
HERE WE GO!
Punjab Kings open the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. For Gujarat Titans right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami starts the bowling.
8 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Team Changes & Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow receives his Punjab Kings cap as he replaces Rajapaksha. Two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well, Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharsan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
8 April 2022, 18:59 PM
GT win the toss and elect to bowl first
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and chooses to bowl first.
8 April 2022, 18:04 PM
PBKS vs GT Fantasy 11 Prediction
Still wondering who to pick in your fantasy 11 teams? Check out our suggestion here.
8 April 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between PBKS and GT.
Punjab have started off their campaign on a good note with two wins in 3 games. In Gujarat, they have a tough opponent. Let's see who comes at the top, in the end.
Stay tuned for more updates here.