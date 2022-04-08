हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS' Mayank Agarwal departs as GT pick 1st wicket

Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack is all set to ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order when the two teams lock horns in an IPL match on Friday.  

By Shubham Pandey | Last Updated: Friday, April 8, 2022 - 19:41
Comments |
Source: Twitter

In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.

In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.

Punjab in their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

With inputs from PTI

8 April 2022, 19:29 PM

OUT!

GONE! Punjab Kings lose their skipper Mayank Agarwal 5 (9) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Hardik Pandya. Again Mayank departs early after miscuing the shot badly for an easy catch to Rashid.

PBKS- 11/1 (2 Overs), Dhawan 5 (3)

8 April 2022, 19:27 PM

HERE WE GO!

Punjab Kings open the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. For Gujarat Titans right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami starts the bowling.

8 April 2022, 19:03 PM

Team Changes & Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow receives his Punjab Kings cap as he replaces Rajapaksha. Two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well, Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharsan.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

8 April 2022, 18:59 PM

GT win the toss and elect to bowl first

Hardik Pandya wins the toss and chooses to bowl first. 

8 April 2022, 18:04 PM

PBKS vs GT Fantasy 11 Prediction

Still wondering who to pick in your fantasy 11 teams? Check out our suggestion here. 

Click here to read the article 

8 April 2022, 17:50 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between PBKS and GT.

Punjab have started off their campaign on a good note with two wins in 3 games. In Gujarat, they have a tough opponent. Let's see who comes at the top, in the end.  

Stay tuned for more updates here.

