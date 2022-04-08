8 April 2022, 19:29 PM
OUT!
GONE! Punjab Kings lose their skipper Mayank Agarwal 5 (9) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Hardik Pandya. Again Mayank departs early after miscuing the shot badly for an easy catch to Rashid.
PBKS- 11/1 (2 Overs), Dhawan 5 (3)
8 April 2022, 19:27 PM
HERE WE GO!
Punjab Kings open the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. For Gujarat Titans right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami starts the bowling.
8 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Team Changes & Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow receives his Punjab Kings cap as he replaces Rajapaksha. Two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well, Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharsan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
8 April 2022, 18:59 PM
GT win the toss and elect to bowl first
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and chooses to bowl first.
8 April 2022, 18:04 PM
PBKS vs GT Fantasy 11 Prediction
8 April 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between PBKS and GT.
Punjab have started off their campaign on a good note with two wins in 3 games. In Gujarat, they have a tough opponent. Let's see who comes at the top, in the end.
Stay tuned for more updates here.