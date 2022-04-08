8 April 2022, 23:21 PM
GT beat PBKS with 6 wickets in hand
Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings with 6 wickets in hand as Rahul Tewatia smacks 2 sixes from the last 2 balls remaining on Odean Smith. It was a nail-biting finish to the game as Shubman Gill fired 96 with captain Hardik Pandya scoring quickfire 27 (18).
GT- 190/4 (20 Overs)
8 April 2022, 23:05 PM
OUT!
Gill misses out on his maiden IPL century as he gets caught by Mayank Agarwal bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 96 (58) with 11 boundaries and 1 six.
GT- 170/3 (18.5 Overs)
8 April 2022, 22:56 PM
OUT!
Rahul Chahar breaks the deadlock for Punjab Kings as GT lose their second wicket after Sai Sudharshan departs for 35 (30).
GT- 133/2 (14.4 Overs), Gill 89 (51)
8 April 2022, 22:44 PM
GT need 71 runs in 7 overs
Gujarat Titans need 71 runs in 7 overs to win. Shubman Gill is batting on 80 (45) along with Sai Sudharshan 30 (26), Punjab Kings desperately need a wicket now to stay in contest of the match.
GT- 119/1 (13 Overs)
8 April 2022, 22:35 PM
GILL on FIRE!
Shubman Gill on fire as he guides Gujarat Titans close to their target of 190 runs. He has smashed 69 off 38 with 9 boundaries and a six. GT need 87 runs off 54 balls.
GT- 103/1 (11 Overs), Gill 68 (38) & Sudharsan 28 (21)
8 April 2022, 21:56 PM
GT lose Wade
Wade's IPL struggles continue! He is gone for 6 off 7 balls. Rabada with the wicket. Sudarshan joins Gill in the middle.
GT 42/1 after 4.2 overs
8 April 2022, 21:42 PM
HERE WE GO!
Gujarat Titans begin their chase of 190 with Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade. Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada start the bowling for Punjab Kings.
GT- 10/0 (1 Overs), Gill 9 (4) & Wade 1 (2)
8 April 2022, 21:15 PM
PBKS- 189/9 (20 Overs)
Punjab Kings finish at 189 runs after 20 overs. PBKS will be happy with what they have achieved as they lost two quick wickets of Odean Smith and Jitesh Sharma. In the end, Rahul Chahar's 22 (14) helped the team in the end to get a to a competitive total.
8 April 2022, 21:11 PM
PBKS- 164/9 (18 Overs)
Punjab Kings are 164 runs at 18 overs. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh in the middle to Punjab as they try to get their team across 180.
8 April 2022, 20:11 PM
Back to back wickets for Rashid
Rashid Khan has turned the game on its head with two big wickets in the same over. Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan back to the hut.
PBKS - 154/7 after 15.5 overs
8 April 2022, 20:41 PM
TWO-IN-TWO for GT!
Jitesh Sharma and Odean Smith GONE! GT take the momentum back with two quick wickets, young bowler Nalkande takes two wickets in two balls for his team. Punjab Kings on the back-foot now.
PBKS- 125/5 (13.3 Overs), Livingstone 50 (21)
8 April 2022, 19:58 PM
Dhawan GONE!
Rashid Khan STRIKES! Caught by Mathew Wade, Dhawan gone for 35 (30). A googly from the leg-spinner gets the left-hander beaten.
PBKS- 86/3 (10.2 Overs), Livingstone 36 (14)
8 April 2022, 20:09 PM
SIX!
Liam Livingstone is here and is making his presence count already. He dances out and smashes young Darshan Nalkande for a maximum. PBKS need their power hitters to come good today.
PBKS 60/2 after 8 overs
8 April 2022, 19:48 PM
Bairstow GONE!
Jonny Bairstow departs for 8 (8) bowled by Lockie Ferguson caught by Rahul Tewatia. Gujarat Titans get their second wicket in the power play, poor batting from Punjab Kings so far.
PBKS- 38/2 (5 Overs), Livingstone 4 (1) & Dhawan 20 (12)
8 April 2022, 19:29 PM
OUT!
GONE! Punjab Kings lose their skipper Mayank Agarwal 5 (9) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Hardik Pandya. Again Mayank departs early after miscuing the shot badly for an easy catch to Rashid.
PBKS- 11/1 (2 Overs), Dhawan 5 (3)
8 April 2022, 19:27 PM
HERE WE GO!
Punjab Kings open the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. For Gujarat Titans right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami starts the bowling.
8 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Team Changes & Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow receives his Punjab Kings cap as he replaces Rajapaksha. Two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well, Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharsan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
8 April 2022, 18:59 PM
GT win the toss and elect to bowl first
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and chooses to bowl first.
8 April 2022, 18:04 PM
PBKS vs GT Fantasy 11 Prediction
Still wondering who to pick in your fantasy 11 teams? Check out our suggestion here.
8 April 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between PBKS and GT.
Punjab have started off their campaign on a good note with two wins in 3 games. In Gujarat, they have a tough opponent. Let's see who comes at the top, in the end.
Stay tuned for more updates here.