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NewsCricketPBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill eye strong starts in campaign opener
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PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill eye strong starts in campaign opener

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 31.

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Source:
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PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026
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PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 31.

With PBKS coming off a heartbreaking runners-up finish in 2025 and GT looking to re-establish their dominance under Shubman Gill, the fourth match of IPL 2026 is more than just a season opener - it's a statement of intent.

Big Picture: Captains Seeking Redemption In T20 Spotlight

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Shreyas Iyer takes charge of Punjab Kings after a stellar 2025 season where he led the side to the final and scored heavily. Often overlooked in recent T20 setups for India, Iyer will look to use this platform to reassert his credentials with the bat and as a leader. Ricky Ponting's coaching influence adds tactical sharpness to a side that boasts a strong Indian core.

Shubman Gill, one of the most consistent IPL batters in recent years and a former title-winning captain with GT, leads the Gujarat Titans. Gill's elegant strokeplay and leadership will be key as GT aims to go one step further than their 2025 playoff exit. The clash between these two young Indian captains adds extra intrigue to an already competitive fixture.

Squads For PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match

31 March 2026
16:18 IST

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans is evenly balanced historically, with roughly 3 wins each in their previous 6 IPL encounters.

16:01 IST

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE, IPL 2026: Not A Regular Fixture

With Shreyash Iyer-led PBKS coming off a heartbreaking runners-up finish in 2025 and GT looking to re-establish their dominance under Shubman Gill, the fourth match of IPL 2026 is more than just a season opener - it's a statement of intent. 

15:58 IST

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

15:58 IST

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE, IPL 2026: Match Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST 

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)

Live Streaming/Broadcast: JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports Network 

15:51 IST

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE, IPL 2026: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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