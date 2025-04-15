Live Cricket Score | PBKS VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: PBKS vs KKR, Head-to-Head

PBKS VS KKR IPL 2025 Live: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31th match of the IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS will aim to bounce back after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other side, KKR come into this game after a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

During Tuesday's clash, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR IPL title last year and will now face his old team as the captain of Punjab Kings.

Squads For PBKS VS KKR IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash