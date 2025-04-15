Live Cricket Score | PBKS VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: PBKS vs KKR, Head-to-Head
PBKS VS KKR (Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31th match of the IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Trending Photos
PBKS VS KKR IPL 2025 Live: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31th match of the IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
PBKS will aim to bounce back after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other side, KKR come into this game after a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
During Tuesday's clash, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR IPL title last year and will now face his old team as the captain of Punjab Kings.
Squads For PBKS VS KKR IPL 2025 Match
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates of PBKS VS KKR IPL 2025 Match
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Head-to-Head
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 33 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders holds an advantage with 21 out of 33 victories, while Punjab Kings secured 12 victories.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Skipper Wins Prize
The Punjab Kings' Skipper, Shreyas Iyer, wins the player of the month award for March for his brilliant performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Living the dream pic.twitter.com/HKAgpqiNv5
— Shreyas Iyer (ShreyasIyer15) March 10, 2025
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Punjab's Spinners Disappoint
Punjab Kings' spinners have the highest average (54.4), the highest economy (10.46), and the highest strike rate (31.2)
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: KKR Spinner Dominates IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders' spinners have the best average (20.62) and the best economy (6.73) among all teams in this IPL.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Sunil Narine vs Punjab Kings
Sunil Narine has picked up 34 wickets in 25 matches against PBKS, at an average of 20.02 and an economy of 7.02. He has also scored 251 runs against them with two half-centuries
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Poor Form Of Glenn Maxwell
Since 2024, Glenn Maxwell has scored only 86 runs in 13 innings in the IPL, averaging 6.61 with five ducks and a highest of 30
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings have displayed impressive form right from the start of the tournament under the leadership of their new captain, Shreyas Iyer. In an interesting twist, Iyer is set to face his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, the side he captained to IPL glory in 2024.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Table Position
In the current IPL 2025 points table, KKR sit at 5th place, just one spot above Punjab Kings, who are in 6th. With both teams looking to climb the table, this promises to be a thrilling encounter.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Pitch Report
The pitch of Mullanpur Cricket Stadium provides a balanced battle between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from the early pace and bounce, while batters will have opportunities to play their strokes freely. Spinners may become effective in the middle overs, typically maintaining control with an economy rate of about 7 runs per over.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2025 So Far
Kolkata Knight Riders have secured victories against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but faced defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Punjab Kings In IPL 2025 So FAR
Punjab Kings have secured victories against Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans, but faced defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE IPL 2025: Match Detail
Punjab Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st match of IPL 2025 at Punjab Kings' home ground Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR game. For over-by-over updates stay tunned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.