PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: LSG beat PBKS by 20 runs

29 April 2022, 23:08 PM LSG win by 20 runs Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs as PBKS batters fail to chase a target of 154 runs. It was bowlers show all around as both sides bowled very well but the PBKS batters were disappointing today.

29 April 2022, 22:53 PM GONE! LSG take another wicket as Kagiso Rabada departs for 2 (5) caught by Ayush Badoni bowled by Mohsin Khan. PBKS in deep trouble as they lose 8 wickets now. Punjab need a miracle now. PBKS- 112/7 (17.2 Overs), Rishi Dhawan 6 (12) need 38 runs in 14 balls

29 April 2022, 22:44 PM BIG WICKET! Jonny Bairstow GONE! Caught by Krunal Pandya bowled by Chameera. PBKS in deep trouble now as they lose Bairstow with runs on board. PBKS- 103/6 (15.2 Overs), Rishi Dhawan 0 (5)

29 April 2022, 22:39 PM OUT! LBW! Jitesh Sharma 2 (5) bowled by Krunal Pandya. What a review by Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS lose another but Bairstow is still batting for them. PBKS- 92/5 (14 Overs), Bairstow 21 (21) Need 62 runs in 36 balls

29 April 2022, 22:31 PM GONE! Livingstone GONE! It was a slower one and Livingstone tries to scoop it over the keeper but fails badly. Caught behind by De Kock bowled by Mohsin Khan. LSG back in the contest. PBKS-88/4 (12.1 Overs), Bairstow 20 (19)

29 April 2022, 22:20 PM Livingstone SMOKES Bishnoi Liam Living smokes Ravi Bishnoi for two maximums, steps out of his crease on both the balls and hits two huge sixes. PBKS back in the contest with a big over. Spin-twins Krunal Pandya and Bishnoi try to take a wicket. PBKS- 88/3 (12 Overs), Livingstone 18 (15) & Bairstow 20 (19)

29 April 2022, 22:06 PM ANOTHER ONE! Bhanuka Rajapaksa GONE for 9 (7) Krunal Pandya gets his man caught by KL Rahul. LSG get another PBKS wicket as they look to defend their total of 153. PBKS- 65/3 (9 Overs), Bairstow 14 (12) & Livingstone 2 (4)

29 April 2022, 22:03 PM BOWLED HIM! Shikhar Dhawan GONE for 5 (15) bowled in by Ravi Bishnoi, what a ball, Dhawan absolutely beaten by it. PBKS lose both their openers as LSG take the charge with the ball. PBKS- 46/2 (6.3 Overs), Bairstow 10 (7)

29 April 2022, 21:53 PM GONE! PBKS lose their skipper early as KL Rahul takes the catch, Mayank Agarwal gone for 25 (17) bowled by Chameera. LSG get the breakthrough they were looking for. PBKS- 35/1 (4.4 Overs), Dhawan 5 (11)

29 April 2022, 21:43 PM PBKS start STEADY Punjab Kings off to a slow and steady start in their chase of 154 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Punjab. PBKS- 6/0 (2 Overs)

29 April 2022, 21:17 PM LSG- 153/8 (20 Overs) Lucknow Super Giants finish at 153 runs after 20 overs. PBKS bowlers were on song tonight as they took 8 wickets. Quinton de Kock 46 (37) with Deepak Hooda 34 (28) took control of the innings but the lower order of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.

29 April 2022, 20:58 PM Holder GONE! Jason Holder departs for 11 (8) caught by Sandeep Sharma on deep cover. LSG failing to put up a challenging total as they lose their 7th wicket. LSG- 126/7 (17.4 Overs)

29 April 2022, 20:52 PM OUT! Marcus Stoinis caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. LSG deep trouble as they lose 6 wickets with just 111 runs on the scoreboard. PBKS on top now as they keep taking wickets/ LSG- 111/6 (15.4 Overs), Holder 1 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:44 PM Another ONE! Ayush Badoni this time! GONE! Caught by Liam Livingstone bowled by Kagiso Rabada. PBKS take charge as LSG keep losing wickets regularly. LSG- 109/5 (14.9 Overs), Stoinis 0 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:40 PM GONE! Krunal Pandya caught at long-on by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Kagiso Rabada. LSG on the backfoot now as they lose 3 wickets in quick succession. LSG- 105/3 (14.1 Overs), Marcus Stoinis 0 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:34 PM RUN-OUT! HUGE BLOW! Deepak Hooda runout for 34 (28) by Bairstow. Another set batter departs for Lucknow courtesy some brilliant fielding by the PBKS. LSG- 103/3 (13.2 Overs)

29 April 2022, 20:26 PM De Kock GONE! Quinton De Kock departs for 46 (37) bowled by Sandeep Sharma caught by Jitesh Sharma. De Kock was going hard on Punjab Kings bowlers as they were looking for a wicket with desperation. LSG- 98/2 (12.4 Overs), Hooda 34 (28)

29 April 2022, 20:00 PM LSG going STRONG Lucknow Super Giants going strong with Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock. Punjab Kings try to find another breakthrough but both batters display some smart batting. LSG- 51/1 (8 Overs), Hooda 11 (15) & De Kock 24 (21)

29 April 2022, 19:46 PM LSG RECOVER Lucknow Super Giants recover after losing their skipper early, Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock in the middle keeping the runrate going. LSG- 39/1 (6 Overs), De Kock 22 (17) & Hooda 2 (8)

29 April 2022, 19:45 PM GONE! KL Rahul GONE! Kagiso Rabada STRIKES! Caught behind by Jitesh Sharma. Good fast bowling by the PBKS pacer to get the first wicket for his team. LSG- 13/1 (3 Overs), Quinton De Kock 3 (6)

29 April 2022, 19:07 PM HERE WE GO! Lucknow Super Giants open their batting with Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Right-arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for Punjab Kings.

29 April 2022, 19:01 PM Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

29 April 2022, 19:00 PM PBKS win the toss and elect to bowl first Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and elects to bowl first at the MCA Stadium, Pune.