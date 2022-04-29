हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: Punjab Kings restrict LSG to 153/8

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 42 of IPL 2022 Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on our live blog here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 29, 2022 - 21:44
Comments |
Source: Zee News

Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL 2022 game in Pune on Friday (April 29). Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds – both against Mumbai Indians – and a fifty-plus score this season.

Full Squad 

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

29 April 2022, 21:43 PM

PBKS start STEADY

Punjab Kings off to a slow and steady start in their chase of 154 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Punjab.

PBKS- 6/0 (2 Overs)

29 April 2022, 21:17 PM

LSG- 153/8 (20 Overs)

Lucknow Super Giants finish at 153 runs after 20 overs. PBKS bowlers were on song tonight as they took 8 wickets. Quinton de Kock 46 (37) with Deepak Hooda 34 (28) took control of the innings but the lower order of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.

29 April 2022, 20:58 PM

Holder GONE!

Jason Holder departs for 11 (8) caught by Sandeep Sharma on deep cover. LSG failing to put up a challenging total as they lose their 7th wicket.

LSG- 126/7 (17.4 Overs)

29 April 2022, 20:52 PM

OUT!

Marcus Stoinis caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. LSG deep trouble as they lose 6 wickets with just 111 runs on the scoreboard. PBKS on top now as they keep taking wickets/

LSG- 111/6 (15.4 Overs), Holder 1 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:44 PM

Another ONE!

Ayush Badoni this time! GONE! Caught by Liam Livingstone bowled by Kagiso Rabada. PBKS take charge as LSG keep losing wickets regularly.

LSG- 109/5 (14.9 Overs), Stoinis 0 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:40 PM

GONE!

Krunal Pandya caught at long-on by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Kagiso Rabada. LSG on the backfoot now as they lose 3 wickets in quick succession.

LSG- 105/3 (14.1 Overs), Marcus Stoinis 0 (2)

29 April 2022, 20:34 PM

RUN-OUT!

HUGE BLOW! Deepak Hooda runout for 34 (28) by Bairstow. Another set batter departs for Lucknow courtesy some brilliant fielding by the PBKS.

LSG- 103/3 (13.2 Overs)

29 April 2022, 20:26 PM

De Kock GONE!

Quinton De Kock departs for 46 (37) bowled by Sandeep Sharma caught by Jitesh Sharma. De Kock was going hard on Punjab Kings bowlers as they were looking for a wicket with desperation. 

LSG- 98/2 (12.4 Overs), Hooda 34 (28)

29 April 2022, 20:00 PM

LSG going STRONG

Lucknow Super Giants going strong with Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock. Punjab Kings try to find another breakthrough but both batters display some smart batting.

LSG- 51/1 (8 Overs), Hooda 11 (15) & De Kock 24 (21)

29 April 2022, 19:46 PM

LSG RECOVER

Lucknow Super Giants recover after losing their skipper early, Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock in the middle keeping the runrate going.

LSG- 39/1 (6 Overs), De Kock 22 (17) & Hooda 2 (8)

29 April 2022, 19:45 PM

GONE!

KL Rahul GONE! Kagiso Rabada STRIKES! Caught behind by Jitesh Sharma. Good fast bowling by the PBKS pacer to get the first wicket for his team.

LSG- 13/1 (3 Overs), Quinton De Kock 3 (6)

29 April 2022, 19:07 PM

HERE WE GO!

Lucknow Super Giants open their batting with Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Right-arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for Punjab Kings.

29 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

29 April 2022, 19:00 PM

PBKS win the toss and elect to bowl first

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and elects to bowl first at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

29 April 2022, 18:28 PM

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

