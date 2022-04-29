29 April 2022, 21:43 PM
PBKS start STEADY
Punjab Kings off to a slow and steady start in their chase of 154 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Punjab.
PBKS- 6/0 (2 Overs)
29 April 2022, 21:17 PM
LSG- 153/8 (20 Overs)
Lucknow Super Giants finish at 153 runs after 20 overs. PBKS bowlers were on song tonight as they took 8 wickets. Quinton de Kock 46 (37) with Deepak Hooda 34 (28) took control of the innings but the lower order of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.
29 April 2022, 20:58 PM
Holder GONE!
Jason Holder departs for 11 (8) caught by Sandeep Sharma on deep cover. LSG failing to put up a challenging total as they lose their 7th wicket.
LSG- 126/7 (17.4 Overs)
29 April 2022, 20:52 PM
OUT!
Marcus Stoinis caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. LSG deep trouble as they lose 6 wickets with just 111 runs on the scoreboard. PBKS on top now as they keep taking wickets/
LSG- 111/6 (15.4 Overs), Holder 1 (2)
29 April 2022, 20:44 PM
Another ONE!
Ayush Badoni this time! GONE! Caught by Liam Livingstone bowled by Kagiso Rabada. PBKS take charge as LSG keep losing wickets regularly.
LSG- 109/5 (14.9 Overs), Stoinis 0 (2)
29 April 2022, 20:40 PM
GONE!
Krunal Pandya caught at long-on by Shikhar Dhawan bowled by Kagiso Rabada. LSG on the backfoot now as they lose 3 wickets in quick succession.
LSG- 105/3 (14.1 Overs), Marcus Stoinis 0 (2)
29 April 2022, 20:34 PM
RUN-OUT!
HUGE BLOW! Deepak Hooda runout for 34 (28) by Bairstow. Another set batter departs for Lucknow courtesy some brilliant fielding by the PBKS.
LSG- 103/3 (13.2 Overs)
29 April 2022, 20:26 PM
De Kock GONE!
Quinton De Kock departs for 46 (37) bowled by Sandeep Sharma caught by Jitesh Sharma. De Kock was going hard on Punjab Kings bowlers as they were looking for a wicket with desperation.
LSG- 98/2 (12.4 Overs), Hooda 34 (28)
29 April 2022, 20:00 PM
LSG going STRONG
Lucknow Super Giants going strong with Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock. Punjab Kings try to find another breakthrough but both batters display some smart batting.
LSG- 51/1 (8 Overs), Hooda 11 (15) & De Kock 24 (21)
29 April 2022, 19:46 PM
LSG RECOVER
Lucknow Super Giants recover after losing their skipper early, Deepak Hooda and Quinton De Kock in the middle keeping the runrate going.
LSG- 39/1 (6 Overs), De Kock 22 (17) & Hooda 2 (8)
29 April 2022, 19:45 PM
GONE!
KL Rahul GONE! Kagiso Rabada STRIKES! Caught behind by Jitesh Sharma. Good fast bowling by the PBKS pacer to get the first wicket for his team.
LSG- 13/1 (3 Overs), Quinton De Kock 3 (6)
29 April 2022, 19:07 PM
HERE WE GO!
Lucknow Super Giants open their batting with Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Right-arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for Punjab Kings.
29 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
29 April 2022, 19:00 PM
PBKS win the toss and elect to bowl first
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and elects to bowl first at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
29 April 2022, 18:28 PM
PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi