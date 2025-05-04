pbks vs lsg live cricket score and updates ipl 2025 54th t20 match punjab kings vs lucknow super giants full scorecard Himachal Pradesh CA Stadium, Dharamsala shreyas iyer rishabh pant

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of IPL 2025 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala tonight at 7:30 PM IST. PBKS are enjoying one of their best seasons, sitting third on the table with 13 points from 10 games. Their explosive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has given them flying starts, silencing auction critics. Shreyas Iyer has anchored the innings brilliantly, while Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have provided strong finishes. Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick in the last match has further strengthened their bowling attack, supported by Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar.

LSG, currently sixth with 10 points, return after a long break and need a win to stay in the playoff race. Their top order—led by Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh—has been steady, but their lower middle order, including captain Rishabh Pant, has struggled. Rising star Digvesh Rathi has impressed with the ball, while Mayank Yadav remains key with pace. LSG will hope for more from Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan as they look to get their campaign back on track.

PBKS vs LSG: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni