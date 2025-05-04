Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895405https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/pbks-vs-lsg-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-54th-t20-match-punjab-kings-vs-lucknow-super-giants-full-scorecard-himachal-pradesh-ca-stadium-dharamsala-shreyas-iyer-rishabh-pant-2895405.html
NewsCricket
PBKS VS LSG

pbks vs lsg live cricket score and updates ipl 2025 54th t20 match punjab kings vs lucknow super giants full scorecard Himachal Pradesh CA Stadium, Dharamsala shreyas iyer rishabh pant

PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of IPL 2025 tonight at 7:30 PM IST in Dharamsala. PBKS aim to secure a top-two spot, while LSG fight to stay in playoff contention. Toss at 7:00 PM IST.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 02:20 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PBKS vs LSG Live
LIVE Blog

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of IPL 2025 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala tonight at 7:30 PM IST. PBKS are enjoying one of their best seasons, sitting third on the table with 13 points from 10 games. Their explosive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has given them flying starts, silencing auction critics. Shreyas Iyer has anchored the innings brilliantly, while Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have provided strong finishes. Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick in the last match has further strengthened their bowling attack, supported by Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar.

LSG, currently sixth with 10 points, return after a long break and need a win to stay in the playoff race. Their top order—led by Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh—has been steady, but their lower middle order, including captain Rishabh Pant, has struggled. Rising star Digvesh Rathi has impressed with the ball, while Mayank Yadav remains key with pace. LSG will hope for more from Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan as they look to get their campaign back on track.

PBKS vs LSG: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

04 May 2025
14:17 IST

PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK