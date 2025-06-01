Live | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings Chase Their 2nd IPL Final Spot
PBKS vs MI (Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians), IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Toss at 7:00 PM.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings suffered a setback in Qualifier 1, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians kept their championship hopes alive with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. The stage is now set for a high-stakes Qualifier 2 showdown between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final.
Mumbai Indians bring with them a wealth of experience and a legacy of playoff performances. In Qualifier 2, MI has a balanced record of 2 wins and 2 losses. Punjab Kings, in contrast, have featured in Qualifier 2 only once before in 2014, where they delivered a memorable performance, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs to reach their first-ever final.
For Punjab Kings, it’s an opportunity to reach only their second IPL final. For the Mumbai Indians, it’s a chance to reclaim their past glory and add another title to their decorated cabinet.
Squads For The PBKS VS MI IPL 2025 Match
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Playoffs Record, Punjab Kings
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Playoffs Record, Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Who Will Claim The Final Spot In IPL 2025 Against RCB?
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: What’s at Stake
The winner of this electrifying contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final, setting up what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Match Context, Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played with flair and consistency this season. Their top order has been in formidable form, and their bowling unit has often risen to the occasion. They will be looking to replicate the form that helped them dominate the league stage.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Match Context, Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians boast star power, seasoned campaigners, and one of the sharpest bowling attacks in the tournament. Leading the charge is Jasprit Bumrah, whose sheer presence and bowling precision make a telling difference. With Bumrah delivering four miserly overs almost guaranteed, opposition batters are effectively left to make their mark in just 16 overs, a tough task under pressure.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: Match Details
Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
