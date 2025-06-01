Live | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings Chase Their 2nd IPL Final Spot

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings suffered a setback in Qualifier 1, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians kept their championship hopes alive with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. The stage is now set for a high-stakes Qualifier 2 showdown between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final.

Mumbai Indians bring with them a wealth of experience and a legacy of playoff performances. In Qualifier 2, MI has a balanced record of 2 wins and 2 losses. Punjab Kings, in contrast, have featured in Qualifier 2 only once before in 2014, where they delivered a memorable performance, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs to reach their first-ever final.

For Punjab Kings, it’s an opportunity to reach only their second IPL final. For the Mumbai Indians, it’s a chance to reclaim their past glory and add another title to their decorated cabinet.

Squads For The PBKS VS MI IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju