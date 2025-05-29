PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score and updates IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Playoffs Match Punjab Kings vs royal challengers bengaluru Mullanpur, Chandigarh Shreyas Iyer vs Rajat Patidar

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Playoffs Live: IPL 2025's Qualifier 1 is here, and it's a fresh start for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in New Chandigarh. Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, are back in the top two after 2014, playing fearless cricket with uncapped talent. Shreyas, hungry for a title after his KKR win, found a perfect match in Ponting, building an exciting, raw team.

RCB, often in the playoffs but rarely in Qualifier 1 since 2016, have changed too. They've moved past relying solely on Virat Kohli. This season, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma have all shone with the bat. Their bowling, featuring Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, and Suyash Sharma alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, is now well-rounded.

Both teams have had great seasons, but playoffs are different. One mistake means playing Qualifier 2. It's about who performs under pressure. Punjab has Shreyas, who's been here before. RCB, despite past playoff struggles, feels different this year. With a new mindset, RCB fans hope this is their year to finally win the trophy. It’s too close to call who edges it.