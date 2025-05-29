Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907798https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/pbks-vs-rcb-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-qualifier-1-playoffs-match-punjab-kings-vs-royal-challengers-bengaluru-scorecard-mullanpur-chandigarh-shreyas-iyer-vs-rajat-patidar-2907798.html
NewsCricket
PBKS VS RCB LIVE SCORE

PBKS: 18/1 (2)| LIVE | PBKS VS RCB, IPL 2025 Today Qualifier 1 Playoff: Yash Dayal Breaks In, Removes Priyansh Arya

PBKS vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 07:41 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PBKS vs RCB Live Match Updates
LIVE Blog

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Playoffs Live: IPL 2025's Qualifier 1 is here, and it's a fresh start for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in New Chandigarh. Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, are back in the top two after 2014, playing fearless cricket with uncapped talent. Shreyas, hungry for a title after his KKR win, found a perfect match in Ponting, building an exciting, raw team.

RCB, often in the playoffs but rarely in Qualifier 1 since 2016, have changed too. They've moved past relying solely on Virat Kohli. This season, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma have all shone with the bat. Their bowling, featuring Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, and Suyash Sharma alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, is now well-rounded.

Both teams have had great seasons, but playoffs are different. One mistake means playing Qualifier 2. It's about who performs under pressure. Punjab has Shreyas, who's been here before. RCB, despite past playoff struggles, feels different this year. With a new mindset, RCB fans hope this is their year to finally win the trophy. It’s too close to call who edges it.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Playoffs 2025

29 May 2025
19:19 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Priyansh Arya Departs 

Yash Dayal strikes in his second ball and removes Punjab's young sensation Priyansh Arya. Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglish walks in and joins Prabhsimran Singh. 

Live Score: PBKS 18/0 (2)

19:09 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Impact Subs

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

19:07 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Playing XI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

 

19:04 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Playing XI, Punjab Kings 

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

18:46 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Toss Update 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. 

18:39 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Arshdeep Singh vs RCB's Opener Duo

Arshdeep Singh vs RCB openers could be a face-off on tenterhooks. The left-armer has conceded just 25 off 34 balls to Phil Salt while having dismissed him four times in the process. Kohli however, has taken the bowler apart in this format, hitting 93 off 51 deliveries.

 

18:30 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Azmatullah Omarzai To Replace Jansen?

 Marco Jansen has returned home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia, starting on June 11 in London. Azmatullah Omarzai should take his spot in the first qualifier.

18:04 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: What to expect

A hot evening, and an inclination to bat first? The average first innings score at the venue this year has been 173, with three of the four games won by the team setting the target.

 

18:01 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Rule

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Prabhsimran Singh four times in 46 balls in all T20s, and will be trusted to do it one more time. He also has favourable numbers against Shreyas Iyer - 45 runs off 50 balls, 3 dismissals. 

17:51 IST

PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Hazlewood’s Return A Boost for RCB

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is fit and returns to the XI after missing several games. With 13 wickets in 8 matches, his ability to bowl tight lines in the powerplay and at the death could be decisive.

17:36 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Tim David Ruled Out for RCB, Livingstone Set to Step In

Big-hitting finisher Tim David is unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Liam Livingstone, despite poor form, will likely take his spot. Can the Englishman finally fire when it matters most?

17:26 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Live: Predicted XI 

Predicted XIs Confirm Key Changes

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran, Arya, Iyer (C), Inglis (WK), Wadhera, Shashank, Stoinis, Omarzai, Brar, Jamieson, Arshdeep
Impact Sub: Chahal (for Jamieson or Prabhsimran)

RCB XI: Kohli, Salt, Patidar (C), Agarwal, Livingstone, Jitesh (WK), Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, Dayal, Hazlewood
Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma

16:47 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Weather And Pitch Report

It’ll be a hot and dry evening in Mullanpur with no threat of rain. The pitch hasn’t been a run-fest only three 200+ totals in eight innings and batting first has been slightly more successful. Expect a fresh surface, though, with some assistance for batters.

16:31 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match Live: Head-to-Head

Out of 35 encounters, PBKS lead RCB 18-17. In IPL 2025, they’ve shared the spoils with one win apiece. Interestingly, RCB beat PBKS earlier this season at this very venue, chasing down 158 comfortably.

16:19 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live, Qualifier 1: Key Battle Between Arshdeep vs Kohli

With Jansen missing, Arshdeep Singh becomes PBKS’s pace spearhead. His early spell against Kohli and Salt will be vital in dictating the tone of the match.

16:11 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: One Step To The Final

Winner of this match directly qualifies for the IPL 2025 Final. The loser gets another shot in Qualifier 2, but with tougher opposition and shorter turnaround time.

15:33 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Toss Could Dictate Impact Sub Usage

With Chahal likely to play as an Impact Sub, PBKS might opt to bowl first to bring him in for the second innings. For RCB, Suyash Sharma’s leg-spin offers a middle-overs wicket-taking threat if they defend a total.

 

 

15:07 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL Qualifier 2025: Hello

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB qualifier 1 playoff game. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK