PBKS: 18/1 (2)| LIVE | PBKS VS RCB, IPL 2025 Today Qualifier 1 Playoff: Yash Dayal Breaks In, Removes Priyansh Arya
PBKS vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Playoffs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.
PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Playoffs Live: IPL 2025's Qualifier 1 is here, and it's a fresh start for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in New Chandigarh. Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, are back in the top two after 2014, playing fearless cricket with uncapped talent. Shreyas, hungry for a title after his KKR win, found a perfect match in Ponting, building an exciting, raw team.
RCB, often in the playoffs but rarely in Qualifier 1 since 2016, have changed too. They've moved past relying solely on Virat Kohli. This season, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma have all shone with the bat. Their bowling, featuring Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, and Suyash Sharma alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, is now well-rounded.
Both teams have had great seasons, but playoffs are different. One mistake means playing Qualifier 2. It's about who performs under pressure. Punjab has Shreyas, who's been here before. RCB, despite past playoff struggles, feels different this year. With a new mindset, RCB fans hope this is their year to finally win the trophy. It’s too close to call who edges it.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Priyansh Arya Departs
Yash Dayal strikes in his second ball and removes Punjab's young sensation Priyansh Arya. Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglish walks in and joins Prabhsimran Singh.
Live Score: PBKS 18/0 (2)
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Playing XI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Playing XI, Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Toss Update
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Arshdeep Singh vs RCB's Opener Duo
Arshdeep Singh vs RCB openers could be a face-off on tenterhooks. The left-armer has conceded just 25 off 34 balls to Phil Salt while having dismissed him four times in the process. Kohli however, has taken the bowler apart in this format, hitting 93 off 51 deliveries.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Azmatullah Omarzai To Replace Jansen?
Marco Jansen has returned home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia, starting on June 11 in London. Azmatullah Omarzai should take his spot in the first qualifier.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: What to expect
A hot evening, and an inclination to bat first? The average first innings score at the venue this year has been 173, with three of the four games won by the team setting the target.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Rule
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Prabhsimran Singh four times in 46 balls in all T20s, and will be trusted to do it one more time. He also has favourable numbers against Shreyas Iyer - 45 runs off 50 balls, 3 dismissals.
PBKS vs RCB Today Qualifier 1 Live: Hazlewood’s Return A Boost for RCB
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is fit and returns to the XI after missing several games. With 13 wickets in 8 matches, his ability to bowl tight lines in the powerplay and at the death could be decisive.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Tim David Ruled Out for RCB, Livingstone Set to Step In
Big-hitting finisher Tim David is unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Liam Livingstone, despite poor form, will likely take his spot. Can the Englishman finally fire when it matters most?
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Live: Predicted XI
Predicted XIs Confirm Key Changes
PBKS XI: Prabhsimran, Arya, Iyer (C), Inglis (WK), Wadhera, Shashank, Stoinis, Omarzai, Brar, Jamieson, Arshdeep
Impact Sub: Chahal (for Jamieson or Prabhsimran)
RCB XI: Kohli, Salt, Patidar (C), Agarwal, Livingstone, Jitesh (WK), Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, Dayal, Hazlewood
Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Weather And Pitch Report
It’ll be a hot and dry evening in Mullanpur with no threat of rain. The pitch hasn’t been a run-fest only three 200+ totals in eight innings and batting first has been slightly more successful. Expect a fresh surface, though, with some assistance for batters.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match Live: Head-to-Head
Out of 35 encounters, PBKS lead RCB 18-17. In IPL 2025, they’ve shared the spoils with one win apiece. Interestingly, RCB beat PBKS earlier this season at this very venue, chasing down 158 comfortably.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live, Qualifier 1: Key Battle Between Arshdeep vs Kohli
With Jansen missing, Arshdeep Singh becomes PBKS’s pace spearhead. His early spell against Kohli and Salt will be vital in dictating the tone of the match.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: One Step To The Final
Winner of this match directly qualifies for the IPL 2025 Final. The loser gets another shot in Qualifier 2, but with tougher opposition and shorter turnaround time.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: Toss Could Dictate Impact Sub Usage
With Chahal likely to play as an Impact Sub, PBKS might opt to bowl first to bring him in for the second innings. For RCB, Suyash Sharma’s leg-spin offers a middle-overs wicket-taking threat if they defend a total.
