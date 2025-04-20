PBKS: 2/0 (1) | LIVE | PBKS vs RCB Score, IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh Start For PBKS

LIVE PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025: Within 48 hours of facing a defeat at home against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a chance to take revenge In IPL 2025 On Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

