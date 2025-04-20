Advertisement
IPL 2025

PBKS: 2/0 (1) | LIVE | PBKS vs RCB Score, IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh Start For PBKS

PBKS vs RCB (Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 37th Match: Royal Challengers won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. 

LIVE Blog

LIVE PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025: Within 48 hours of facing a defeat at home against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a chance to take revenge In IPL 2025 On Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

20 April 2025
15:13 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Impact Subs 

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

15:11 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Playing XI, PBKS 

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

15:08 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Playing XI, RCB 

 Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

15:04 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Captain's End

Patidar: We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket. Shepherd comes in for Livi.

Iyer: We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day, you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully, we get a good total on the board. The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding. Same team.

14:50 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Toss Update 

Royal Challengers won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. 

14:38 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Probable XI, PBKS 

 Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis(wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

14:27 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Probable XI, RCB 

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,  Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

13:55 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: What to expect

In the three games this season, teams batting first breached the 200-run mark two times. The last game saw an IPL record for the lowest ever total successfully defended, even as the pitch didn't seem that difficult. 

13:52 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Head-to-Head Battle 

Punjab Kings holds an advantage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 18 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured 16 wins over Punjab Kings. 

13:27 IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Yuzvendra vs RHB & LHB

Yuzvendra Chahal's stats against left-handers and right-handers have a big disparity since IPL 2024. Against RHBs, his economy is 8.19 with a bowling average of 21.16 which shoots up to 46.37 against LHBs at an economy of 11.07

12:47 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: RCB's Poor Form Against Good Length Ball 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost 17 wickets to short-of-a-good-length bowling from pacers this season, the most by any team.

12:46 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Dominance Over Spin

Of the batters with the highest strike-rate against spin this season (50-plus balls faced), Shreyas Iyer is the only batter not to be dismissed even once. 

11:59 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pitch Report

The pitch at Mullanpur is expected to offer a good balance between bat and ball, with an average first innings score around 175.

11:27 IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: RCB's Playoff Chances

RCB’s playoff hopes hinge on this match, and a loss here could significantly dent their chances.

10:52 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Impressive Captaincy

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy has been sharp tactically. His matchup strategies in the middle overs have given PBKS an edge.

10:30 IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Hello

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB game. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

