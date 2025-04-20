PBKS: 2/0 (1) | LIVE | PBKS vs RCB Score, IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya & Prabhsimran Singh Start For PBKS
PBKS vs RCB (Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 37th Match: Royal Challengers won the toss and decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
LIVE PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025: Within 48 hours of facing a defeat at home against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a chance to take revenge In IPL 2025 On Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Playing XI, PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Playing XI, RCB
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Captain's End
Patidar: We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket. Shepherd comes in for Livi.
Iyer: We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day, you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully, we get a good total on the board. The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding. Same team.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Toss Update
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Probable XI, PBKS
Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis(wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Probable XI, RCB
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: What to expect
In the three games this season, teams batting first breached the 200-run mark two times. The last game saw an IPL record for the lowest ever total successfully defended, even as the pitch didn't seem that difficult.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Head-to-Head Battle
Punjab Kings holds an advantage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 18 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured 16 wins over Punjab Kings.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Yuzvendra vs RHB & LHB
Yuzvendra Chahal's stats against left-handers and right-handers have a big disparity since IPL 2024. Against RHBs, his economy is 8.19 with a bowling average of 21.16 which shoots up to 46.37 against LHBs at an economy of 11.07
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: RCB's Poor Form Against Good Length Ball
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost 17 wickets to short-of-a-good-length bowling from pacers this season, the most by any team.
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Dominance Over Spin
Of the batters with the highest strike-rate against spin this season (50-plus balls faced), Shreyas Iyer is the only batter not to be dismissed even once.
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pitch Report
The pitch at Mullanpur is expected to offer a good balance between bat and ball, with an average first innings score around 175.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live: RCB's Playoff Chances
RCB’s playoff hopes hinge on this match, and a loss here could significantly dent their chances.
PBKS vs RCB Live, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Impressive Captaincy
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy has been sharp tactically. His matchup strategies in the middle overs have given PBKS an edge.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB game.
