PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS go past 50 after losing Shikhar Dhawan

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 52 of PBKS and RR of IPL 2022 on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 7, 2022 - 16:12
Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Royals were at one point giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have recently faced minor hiccups. They enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians.

7 May 2022, 15:58 PM

PBKS going STRONG

Punjab Kings going strong after losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Jonny Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle for PBKS as they take the charge to RR bowlers.

PBKS- 64/1 (8 Overs), Rajapaksa 10 (9) & Bairstow 38 (23)

7 May 2022, 15:56 PM

OUT!

Shikhar Dhawan GONE for 12 off 16 balls. Rajasthan Royal get their first breakthrough as Ravichandra Ashwin strikes, what a catch by Jos Buttler.

PBKS- 47/1 (5.1 Overs), Bairstow 31 (15)

7 May 2022, 15:39 PM

PBKS start BRIGHT

Punjab Kings start bright with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow opening the innings, both batters look in good touch and the pitch is there to support them. RR need to get a wicket early.

PBKS- 17/0 (3 Overs), Dhawan 5 (10) & Bairstow 11 (8)

7 May 2022, 15:01 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

7 May 2022, 14:53 PM

Toss News!

Mayank Agarwal wins toss and PBKS will bat first in this day game. 

 

7 May 2022, 14:53 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

