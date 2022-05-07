7 May 2022, 15:58 PM
PBKS going STRONG
Punjab Kings going strong after losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Jonny Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle for PBKS as they take the charge to RR bowlers.
PBKS- 64/1 (8 Overs), Rajapaksa 10 (9) & Bairstow 38 (23)
7 May 2022, 15:56 PM
OUT!
Shikhar Dhawan GONE for 12 off 16 balls. Rajasthan Royal get their first breakthrough as Ravichandra Ashwin strikes, what a catch by Jos Buttler.
PBKS- 47/1 (5.1 Overs), Bairstow 31 (15)
7 May 2022, 15:39 PM
PBKS start BRIGHT
Punjab Kings start bright with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow opening the innings, both batters look in good touch and the pitch is there to support them. RR need to get a wicket early.
PBKS- 17/0 (3 Overs), Dhawan 5 (10) & Bairstow 11 (8)
7 May 2022, 15:01 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
7 May 2022, 14:53 PM
Toss News!
Mayank Agarwal wins toss and PBKS will bat first in this day game.
7 May 2022, 14:53 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
