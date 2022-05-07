7 May 2022, 18:42 PM OUT! Rajasthan Royals were looking strong in their chase of 190 runs with Jaiswal and Padikkal in the middle. But PBKS finally get the wicket quickly they were looking for. Jaiswal GONE for 68 (41) caught by Livingstone bowled by Arshdeep Singh RR- 140/2 (14 Overs), Padikkal 16 (17)

7 May 2022, 18:19 PM RR need 84 runs in 9 overs Rajasthan Royals need 84 runs in 54 balls with Jaiswal and Padikkal in the middle. PBKS try to change the attack with different bowlers and take the wicket of in-form Yashasvi. RR- 106/2 (11 Overs), Padikkal 5 (8) & Jaiswal 46 (30)

7 May 2022, 18:17 PM OUT! Rajasthan Royals lose a big wicket of Sanju Samson in their chase of 190 runs. Samson tries to clear the rope but miscues it for an easy catch to Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan gets his first wicket. RR- 85/2 (8.2 Overs), Jaiswal 32 (21)

7 May 2022, 17:56 PM BIG WICKET! Jos Buttler departs for 30 off 16 balls caught by Bhanuka Rajapaksa bowled by Kagiso Rabada. PBKS get the danger-man Buttler, RR skipper Sanju Samson walks in at no. 3 RR- 56/1 (5 Overs), Jaiswal 17 (10) & Samson 5 (2)

7 May 2022, 17:41 PM RR off to a BRIGHT START Rajasthan Royals off to a bright start with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their chase of 190 runs. Sandeep Sharma and Kagiso Rabada attack the stumps for PBKS. RR- 20/0 (2 Overs), Buttler 5 (5) & Jaiswal 15 (7)

7 May 2022, 17:40 PM Rajasthan Royals look for a solid start Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting for Rajasthan Royals, they need a big start in order to chase 190. Sandeep Sharma and Kagiso Rabada to start the proceedings for Punjab Kings.

7 May 2022, 17:23 PM PBKS- 189/5 (20 Overs) Punjab Kings finish at 189 runs after 20 overs as Jonny Bairtow 56 (40) along with the PBKS middle-order guided their team to challenging total. Youngster Jitesh Sharma came down the order after Livingstone's quick 22 off 14 and smacked 38 off 18 balls to boost the innings for his team.

7 May 2022, 16:45 PM OUT! Back to back wickets for Rajasthan Royals as they send back Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Chahal strikes twice in the same over. Mayank was caught by Buttler while Bairstow has been trapped in front of stumps. PBKS 119/4 (14.4)

7 May 2022, 16:28 PM Bairstow hits FIFTY Jonny Bairstow completes his half-century in just 34 balls, well played by the right-hander after opening the innings he has kept his cool and has collected boundaries in almost every over. PBKS- 109/2 (13 Overs), Mayank 13 (9) & Bairstow 50 (34)

7 May 2022, 16:17 PM BOWLED HIM! Bhanuka Rajapaksa BOWLED IN by Yuzvendra Chahal. Crucial wicket for the Rajasthan Royals as both batters were looking dangerous and they needed a wicket. PBKS- 89/2 (10.2 Overs), Bairstow 44 (28)

7 May 2022, 15:58 PM PBKS going STRONG Punjab Kings going strong after losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Jonny Bairstow and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle for PBKS as they take the charge to RR bowlers. PBKS- 64/1 (8 Overs), Rajapaksa 10 (9) & Bairstow 38 (23)

7 May 2022, 15:56 PM OUT! Shikhar Dhawan GONE for 12 off 16 balls. Rajasthan Royal get their first breakthrough as Ravichandra Ashwin strikes, what a catch by Jos Buttler. PBKS- 47/1 (5.1 Overs), Bairstow 31 (15)

7 May 2022, 15:39 PM PBKS start BRIGHT Punjab Kings start bright with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow opening the innings, both batters look in good touch and the pitch is there to support them. RR need to get a wicket early. PBKS- 17/0 (3 Overs), Dhawan 5 (10) & Bairstow 11 (8)

7 May 2022, 15:01 PM Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

7 May 2022, 14:53 PM Toss News! Mayank Agarwal wins toss and PBKS will bat first in this day game.