[LIVE SCORE] PBKS VS RR, IPL 2025 Today Match Updates: Can Rajasthan Stop Punjab Kings Juggernaut?

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Punjab Kings are set to host their first home game of IPL 2025, hoping to break their poor run at home venues. Since 2023, PBKS have struggled with consistency at different home grounds, including a four-loss streak in Mullanpur and a winless record in Dharamsala. But this season brings fresh hope. Led by Shreyas Iyer and guided by Ricky Ponting, PBKS have had a strong start remaining unbeaten so far with a balanced side and in-form batting. With two back-to-back home games ahead, they’ll be eager to carry forward the momentum.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, bounced back from early losses with a win over CSK. However, key batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal are yet to fire, and their overseas strength hasn’t delivered as expected. On the brighter side, Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel have shown promise, and bowlers like Archer, Hasaranga, and Theekshana are gradually finding their rhythm.

With contrasting starts to the season and both teams facing pressure to perform, the PBKS vs RR clash promises to be a gripping contest.

PBKS vs RR: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.