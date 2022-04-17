17 April 2022, 17:06 PM
PBKS 151/10 (20 Overs)
Punjab Kings finish at 151 runs after 20 overs SRH bowlers shine in the last 30 balls. Umran Malik 4/28 with a maiden over, was the best bowler for SRH as they capitalised on PBKS later in the innings. Liam Living fired 60 off just 33 balls but failed to play until the end of innings.
17 April 2022, 16:52 PM
GONE!
Shahrukh Khan departs for 26 (28) caught by Williamson bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shahrukh beaten by the slower one, as he was swinging wildly to score runs and SRH catch him out.
PBKS- 133/5 (16.3 Overs), Livingstone 54 (29)
17 April 2022, 16:44 PM
Fifty!
Liam Livingstone pulls Jansen for four to fine leg boundary and completes his third fifty of this season. Shahrukh Khan is well set at the other end as well. OBKS look for a solid total.
PBKS 122/4 after 15 overs
17 April 2022, 16:47 PM
Livingstone & Shahrukh on FIRE
Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are dealing in sixes as PBKS recover from early wickets. SRH's pace attack taken to the cleaners by the Punjab batters.
PBKS- 114/4 (14 Overs), Livingstone 45 (24) & Shahrukh 23 (20)
17 April 2022, 16:27 PM
PBKS recover
Punjab Kings recover with Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. Umran Malik attacks the stumps for SRH.
PBKS- 88/4 (12 Overs), Livingstone 36 (20) & Shahrukh 7 (12)
17 April 2022, 16:15 PM
SRH on top
Bairstow gone and Jitesh Sharma follows him to the dugout. Umran Malik gets the wicket. His pace making all the difference, giving less time for batter to react and pull the short deliveries.
PBKS 62/4 after 9.2 overs
17 April 2022, 16:01 PM
Jonny Bairsrow gone
The England batter is gone, leaving PBKS reeling. Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma in the middle. The team has surpassed the fifty mark but need these two to bat for a long time from here.
PBKS 56/3 after 7.3 overs
17 April 2022, 15:48 PM
OUT!
Prabhsimran falls and Natarajan has begun his hunt for wickets already. The appeal was for LBW, that was denied. Williamson went upstairs and third umpire caught a sound, that was the edge of the bat. Batter has to depart caught behind.
PBKS 33/2 after 5 overs
17 April 2022, 15:36 PM
OUT!
Dhawan was not looking comfortable in the middle after the injury and he started playing the big shots and has perished eventually.
Bhuvneshwar with the wicket.
PBKS 10/1 after 2.4 overs
17 April 2022, 15:34 PM
Dhawan injured!
There is a pause at the start of the game, as Dhawan played a flick shot and it hit him on the inner thigh area. He is taking medical help currently.
17 April 2022, 15:03 PM
Team changes and playing 11
PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh comes in, in place of injured Mayank Agarwal
SRH are unchanged!
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
17 April 2022, 15:00 PM
PBKS vs SRH Toss News
Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl
Mayank Agarwal missing for PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan to lead.
17 April 2022, 14:37 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 28 between PBKS and SRH.
