SRH 182-9 (20) | PBKS Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: SRH Finish On High
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (PBKS VS SRH) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League 2024: Nitish Reddy Was The Hero Of First Innings For HYD.
In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Punjab Kings clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Punjab Kings' bowlers displayed a disciplined performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 176 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Nitish Reddy was the standout performer for Sunrisers, scoring a brisk 64 runs off 37 deliveries, supported by Abdul Samad's quickfire 25 off 12 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, claiming 4 crucial wickets for 29 runs, while Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel contributed with 1 wicket each. The match saw a mix of partnerships and timely breakthroughs, keeping the momentum swinging. Both teams displayed moments of brilliance, with Sunrisers Hyderabad aiming to set a competitive total and Punjab Kings striving to contain them. The contest remained intense throughout, with spectators witnessing an enthralling display of cricketing skills at the iconic venue.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from PBKS Vs SRH clash below.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH Finish On High
Despite a late surge with Jaydev Unadkat hitting a six, Sam Curran claims the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 6 runs in the over, contributing to Sunrisers Hyderabad's total reaching 182/9 after 20 overs.
LIVE Score SRH 182/9 (20) CRR: 9.1
Innings Break
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH 8 Down
Kagiso Rabada dismisses SRH skipper Cummins, cleaning up his stumps with a good length delivery after a commendable bowling performance, registering his first wicket of the day.
LIVE SRH 155/8 (17.3) CRR: 8.86
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Quick Wickets For PBKS
Arshdeep Singh claims two crucial wickets in the over, dismissing Nitish Reddy for a well-made 64 off 37 balls with a miscued shot caught by Rabada, followed by Abdul Samad caught by Harshal Patel for 25 runs, shifting the momentum in Punjab Kings' favor.
LIVE Score SRH 153/7 (17.1) CRR: 8.91
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Big Over For SRH
Nitish Reddy thrashes Harpreet Brar, scoring 22 runs off the over including a dropped catch, hitting a six and two fours, bringing up his maiden IPL fifty and keeping Sunrisers Hyderabad in contention.
LIVE Score SRH 133/5 (15) CRR: 8.87
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH 5 Down
Harshal Patel dismisses Klaasen caught by Sam Curran with a miscued lofted shot to long-off, a crucial wicket celebrated by Punjab Kings, as Klaasen departs for 9 runs off 9 balls.
LIVE Score SRH 100/5 (13.1) CRR: 7.59
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH Need Partnership
Kagiso Rabada concedes 9 runs as Nitish Reddy hits a magnificent six with a well-executed pull shot and manages to take 1 run each on the other deliveries, while also bowling one dot ball, marking his return to the attack.
LIVE Score SRH 90/4 (12) CRR: 7.5
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH 4 Down
Harshal Patel claims Tripathi's wicket caught by Jitesh Sharma on review, with a successful appeal for caught behind, dismissing him for 11 runs off 14 balls.
LIVE Score SRH 77/4 (10.5) CRR: 7.11
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Partnership For SRH
Sam Curran concedes 9 runs as Tripathi manages two well-placed shots for 2 runs each and Nitish Reddy hits a boundary with a powerful pull shot, contributing to Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings.
LIVE Score
SRH 61/3 (9) CRR: 6.78
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Harpreet Brar Into The Attack
Harpreet Brar concedes 3 runs as Nitish Reddy flicks for 1 and Tripathi gains 1 run through leg-byes before hitting a well-placed square cut for four, marking Sunrisers Hyderabad's lowest Powerplay total this IPL, losing more than one wicket for the first time in this phase this season.
LIVE Score SRH 47/3 (7) CRR: 6.71
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Sam Curran Strikes
Sam Curran dismisses Abhishek Sharma caught by Shashank Singh, as Punjab Kings secure three wickets within the powerplay.
LIVE Score SRH 39/3 (5) CRR: 7.8
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Duck For Markram
Arshdeep Singh strikes again, dismissing Markram for a duck caught behind by Jitesh Sharma, putting SRH in a difficult situation early in the innings.
LIVE Score SRH 27/2 (3.4) CRR: 7.36
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Singh Removes Head
Travis Head is dismissed cheaply by Arshdeep Singh, caught by Dhawan with a fine running catch after Head mistimed a drive, ending his scratchy innings of 21 runs.
LIVE Score SRH 27/1 (3.2) CRR: 8.1
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Head Take On Rabada
Travis Head capitalizes on Rabada's bowling, hitting three consecutive boundaries, including a streaky one, as he makes the most of the opportunities presented in the over.
LIVE Score SRH 27/0 (3.1) CRR: 8.53
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Head Survives
Kagiso Rabada starts with a fiery over, troubling Travis Head with varied lengths and movement, conceding a boundary off an edge, as he opens the bowling for Punjab Kings against SRH's explosive pair.
LIVE Score SRH 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Impact Subs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi
Punjab Kings Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Pat Cummins - We would have bowled first as well. Overall happy with the way we've been going, two wins and we could have had one more game going our way. We've got good strength and some depth. Same team as the last game.
Shikhar Dhawan - We'll bowl first. The wicket will stay the same, so look to restrict them to a low score. We were lucky to have won the last match, it's good that we're not depending on any one player. We've won two games, looking forward to a good run. He's still recovering (on Liam Livingstone), we're playing the same team,
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Toss Report
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Former SRH Stars
Both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, now representing Punjab Kings, bring a wealth of experience from their time with Sunrisers Hyderabad, adding an intriguing subplot to the contest
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Milestone Watch
Liam Livingstone and Aiden Markram are on the cusp of significant IPL milestones, while T Natarajan eyes his 50th IPL appearance, adding extra significance to the match for these players.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Injury Updates
The availability of key players such as Liam Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal adds an element of uncertainty, with their potential return to the XI poised to impact team dynamics.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Venue Insights
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, known for favoring pacers, presents an intriguing backdrop for the encounter, with its pitch conditions likely to influence strategy.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Player Match-Ups
The tactical battle between players like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, or Jonny Bairstow and Pat Cummins, will shape the course of the match, highlighting key individual duels to watch.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Head to Head Dynamics
While SRH holds a dominant lead in head-to-head encounters against Punjab Kings, recent matchups have been closely contested, setting the stage for an intriguing battle.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Varied Bowling Options
Sunrisers Hyderabad possess a versatile bowling attack, with the likes of Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan offering depth and skill to counter PBKS' batting lineup.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: PBKS Bowling Concerns
Punjab Kings' struggle to contain opposition teams in the death overs, particularly evident in their high economy rate in overs 17-20, poses a significant challenge they must address.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Batting Brilliance
Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting dominance in IPL 2024 has been remarkable, exemplified by their outstanding PowerPlay strike rate and record-breaking total against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Momentum Shift
Shashank Singh's dynamic performance in the previous match injected vitality into Punjab Kings' campaign, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
PBKS vs SRH LIVE: Will Liam Livingstone Play Today?
The assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed that a decision regarding Liam Livingstone, who was absent from PBKS' previous game, will be made on match day.
PBKS vs SRH LIVE: Check Head to Head record
In their 21 encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) holds a commanding 14-7 advantage over Punjab Kings. Despite this historical dominance, the recent matchups have seen a more balanced competition, with SRH emerging victorious in three of the last five encounters, while Punjab Kings claimed victory in the other two. Their most recent clash occurred in Hyderabad in 2023, where SRH secured a convincing win by 8 wickets.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE: Milestone alert
Liam Livingstone requires 89 runs, while Aiden Markram needs 98 more to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
PBKS Vs SRH Live: Mayank Agarwal Injury Update
Mayank Agarwal, who missed Hyderabad's previous match due to illness, may make a comeback to the playing eleven after resuming training.
The Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match has some biggest six-hitters of the cricket ball. While making your fantasy team, you must take care of some of the factors including form, injury list etc.
LIVE Updates PBKS Vs SRH: Probable Playing 11s
Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.
PBKS V SRH LIVE: Check squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
PBKS vs SRH LIVE Updates: Dhawan Vs Cummins
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 23 of IPL 2024 to be played between Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh tonight. Both teams have won 2 and lost 2 each. Let's se who wins their third match. Keep watching this space for latest updates.