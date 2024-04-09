SRH 182-9 (20) | PBKS Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: SRH Finish On High

In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Punjab Kings clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Punjab Kings' bowlers displayed a disciplined performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 176 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Nitish Reddy was the standout performer for Sunrisers, scoring a brisk 64 runs off 37 deliveries, supported by Abdul Samad's quickfire 25 off 12 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, claiming 4 crucial wickets for 29 runs, while Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel contributed with 1 wicket each. The match saw a mix of partnerships and timely breakthroughs, keeping the momentum swinging. Both teams displayed moments of brilliance, with Sunrisers Hyderabad aiming to set a competitive total and Punjab Kings striving to contain them. The contest remained intense throughout, with spectators witnessing an enthralling display of cricketing skills at the iconic venue.

