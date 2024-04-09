PBKS Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024: Check Both The Squads

Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of IPL 2024 at Chandigarh's brand new stadium called Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both PBKS and SRH have had an average run this season so far, winning and losing 2 games each. It will be interesting to see who comes out on the top tonight. Plenty of big-hitters in the game in the two teams and watch out for some big sixes at the new stadium.

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta will be there in the stands, cheering for her team with utmost passion. She never misses a single match of IPL which Punjab are playing. Shashank Singh received a lot of love from Preity after the last match. Punjab will be hoping he and other youngters step up to deliver the goods against a dangerous outfit like SRH.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from PBKS Vs SRH clash below.