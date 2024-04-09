PBKS Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024: Check Both The Squads
Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of IPL 2024 at Chandigarh's brand new stadium called Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both PBKS and SRH have had an average run this season so far, winning and losing 2 games each. It will be interesting to see who comes out on the top tonight. Plenty of big-hitters in the game in the two teams and watch out for some big sixes at the new stadium.
PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta will be there in the stands, cheering for her team with utmost passion. She never misses a single match of IPL which Punjab are playing. Shashank Singh received a lot of love from Preity after the last match. Punjab will be hoping he and other youngters step up to deliver the goods against a dangerous outfit like SRH.
PBKS V SRH LIVE: Check squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
PBKS vs SRH LIVE Updates: Dhawan Vs Cummins
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 23 of IPL 2024 to be played between Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh tonight. Both teams have won 2 and lost 2 each. Let's se who wins their third match. Keep watching this space for latest updates.