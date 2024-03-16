IU: 21-3 (3.3) PZ vs IU Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Poor Start For Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (PES Vs ISL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Eliminator Match 2: Saim Ayub's blistering knock of 73 runs off 44 balls earned him the title of the hero of the innings for Peshawar Zalmi.
In the Pakistan Super League 2024, Peshawar Zalmi faced Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 match at National Stadium, Karachi. Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, posted a competitive total of 185-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub played a brilliant innings, scoring 73 runs off 44 balls, supported by contributions from other batsmen like Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad United, taking three crucial wickets. In response, Islamabad United had yet to bat at the time of this update. The match saw some notable performances, with Peshawar Zalmi aiming to defend their total and advance in the tournament. The toss was won by Islamabad United, who elected to bowl first.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 match betweeh Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United here
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Another One Bites The Dust
Mehran Mumtaz claims Shadab Khan's wicket with a stunning delivery, leaving Islamabad United struggling as Shadab Khan is bowled for a duck.
LIVE Score ISU 21/3 (3.3) CRR: 6 REQ: 10
Islamabad United need 165 runs
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Poor Start For IU
Saim Ayub strikes twice in quick succession, dismissing Agha Salman bowled and Hales caught by Mehran Mumtaz, amplifying Peshawar Zalmi's momentum in the match against Islamabad United.
LIVE Score ISU 20/2 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 9.76
Islamabad United need 166 runs
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Mid-Innings
Aamer Jamal scores 17 runs off the 20th over, including a six and a four, as Peshawar reaches 180 with a wide ball by Obed McCoy starting the over.
LIVE Score PSZ 185/5 (20) CRR: 9.25
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: 3rd One For Shah
Naseem Shah claims his third wicket as Kohler-Cadmore is caught by Shadab Khan at long-off off a low full toss, resulting in Peshawar's fifth wicket loss, with Kohler-Cadmore departing for 18 runs off 9 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score PSZ 160/4 (18) CRR: 8.89
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: PZ 3 Down
Naseem Shah dismisses Mohammad Haris caught by Shadab Khan with a low full toss, securing his second wicket as Mohammad Haris departs for 40 runs off 25 balls.
LIVE Score PSZ 140/3 (15.5) CRR: 8.84
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: PZ On Top
Faheem Ashraf concedes a single run to Mohammad Haris, a wide, and no runs to Saim Ayub before Mohammad Haris hits a six with a powerful pull shot.
LIVE Score PSZ 130/1 (14) CRR: 9.29
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Saim Ayub Survives
Despite a dropped catch off Saim Ayub's bat, Faheem Ashraf faces some punishment as Mohammad Haris showcases aggressive batting, including a boundary and a couple of singles.
LIVE Score PSZ 114/1 (12) CRR: 9.5
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Saim Ayub Hits Fifty
Saim Ayub reaches his fifty in style with a powerful six off Obed McCoy, showcasing his strong batting form.
LIVE Score PSZ 98/1 (10) CRR: 9.8
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Big Blow To PZ, Babar Azam Departs
Babar Azam's innings is ended by Naseem Shah as he attempts to loft over mid-off, only to be caught brilliantly by Shadab Khan, halting the opening partnership.
LIVE Score PSZ 72/1 (7.5) CRR: 9.19
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Superb Start For PZ
Saim Ayub showcases his batting prowess with consecutive boundaries off Faheem Ashraf, contributing significantly to Zalmi's strong start.
LIVE Score PSZ 59/0 (6) CRR: 9.83
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: PZ On Attack
Saim Ayub capitalizes on Obed McCoy's inconsistent bowling with consecutive boundaries and a six, making it an expensive over despite Babar Azam's cautious play.
LIVE Score PSZ 28/0 (3) CRR: 9.33
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Naseem Shah Starts For IU
Naseem Shah bowls a mixed bag to Saim Ayub, who manages a six but also faces some dot balls with varied lengths and slower deliveries.
LIVE Score PSZ 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Arif Yaqoob, Khurram Shahzad
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Toss Report
Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Cricket League 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: High Stakes for Finals Berth
With a spot in the finals against Multan Sultans at stake, the clash intensifies, setting the stage for a thrilling battle between two PSL giants vying for supremacy.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Martin Guptill's Explosive Debut
Guptill's explosive debut with a classy half-century adds firepower to Islamabad's batting lineup, marking a promising start to his PSL journey.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Naseem Shah's Bowling Dominance
Naseem Shah's impressive bowling performance, emerging as the highest wicket-taker for Islamabad, signifies his dominance and crucial role in crucial matches.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Shadab Khan's All-round Brilliance
Islamabad's skipper Shadab Khan's exceptional all-round performance with both bat and ball underscores his pivotal role in United's campaign.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Luke Wood's Bowling Impact
Luke Wood's pivotal wicket of Kieron Pollard in the last match highlights his bowling prowess, showcasing his ability to break through crucial opposition defenses.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Saim Ayub's Versatility
Saim Ayub emerges as a crucial asset for Zalmi, contributing with both bat and ball, underlining his versatility and importance in pivotal encounters.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Babar Azam's Leadership
Babar Azam, leading Zalmi from the front with 544 runs in 10 innings, holds the key to Zalmi's success, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Islamabad United's Impressive Momentum
United's dominant victory over Quetta Gladiators showcased their formidable form, winning five out of six previous games, setting high spirits for the clash.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Peshawar Zalmi's Batting Woes
Zalmi's batting stumbled in the previous match, scoring a meager 146 against Multan, highlighting the urgency for a stronger batting performance.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Clash of Titans
Witnessed an electrifying showdown between two PSL heavyweights battling for a spot in the finals against Multan Sultans.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
LIVE Score Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United: When Does The Match Start?
The Eliminator 3 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will start at 9.30 pm IST and not 7.30 pm IST. Remember that. Keep following this space for other important updates before the game starts.
PES vs ISL LIVE Updates: Squads
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi
Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
PSL 2024 LIVE Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator 2 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar Azam vs Shadab Khan it is and it could not have been more exciting than this. Which team are you supporting? Keep following this live blog for latest updates from the game.