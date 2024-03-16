IU: 21-3 (3.3) PZ vs IU Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Poor Start For Islamabad United

In the Pakistan Super League 2024, Peshawar Zalmi faced Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 match at National Stadium, Karachi. Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, posted a competitive total of 185-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub played a brilliant innings, scoring 73 runs off 44 balls, supported by contributions from other batsmen like Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad United, taking three crucial wickets. In response, Islamabad United had yet to bat at the time of this update. The match saw some notable performances, with Peshawar Zalmi aiming to defend their total and advance in the tournament. The toss was won by Islamabad United, who elected to bowl first.

