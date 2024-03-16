PES Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 Match Today: Take A Look At Two Squads

Two of the top teams in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) have reached the Eliminator 2 round. Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi will be playing against Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United as a place in the final is at stake. Islambad booked a place in this match by beating Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs in the first Eliminator. On the other hand, Peshawar lost the Qualifier 1 against Multan Sultans and are eventually playing this Eliminator clash to have a second go at the finals.

Both teams have plenty of stars. While Peshawar will be dependent on Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Islamabad will be hoping Martin Guptill, Shadab and Imad Wasim come good for them. The match starts at 9.30 pm IST and the toss is to take place at 9 pm IST.

