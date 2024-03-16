PES Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 Match Today: Take A Look At Two Squads
Two of the top teams in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) have reached the Eliminator 2 round. Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi will be playing against Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United as a place in the final is at stake. Islambad booked a place in this match by beating Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs in the first Eliminator. On the other hand, Peshawar lost the Qualifier 1 against Multan Sultans and are eventually playing this Eliminator clash to have a second go at the finals.
Both teams have plenty of stars. While Peshawar will be dependent on Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Islamabad will be hoping Martin Guptill, Shadab and Imad Wasim come good for them. The match starts at 9.30 pm IST and the toss is to take place at 9 pm IST.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 match betweeh Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United here
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi
Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator 2 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar Azam vs Shadab Khan it is and it could not have been more exciting than this. Which team are you supporting? Keep following this live blog for latest updates from the game.