PES:93-5(13), PES Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Aamer Jamal Hits Fifty
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (PES Vs ISL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 20: Shadab Khan's side will take on Babar Azam-led Zalmi.
The match no.20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will have Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United locking horns with each others at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday night. Recently, rain has a couple of PSL games but the clash between Islamabad and Peshawar is expected to finish smoothly without any interruptions. Zalmi led by Babar Azam are in fine form and their skipper even smashed an unbeaten 111 helping his team post 201 runs on the board in the last game.
In their recent match against Quetta Gladiators, the Shadab Khan-led team faced a washout due to rain. Prior to that, they secured a victory against Karachi Kings by seven wickets. Colin Munro's explosive innings of 82 runs off 47 balls provided a significant boost to the team's morale as they approach the crucial stage of the tournament.
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs ISL: 115 in 48 needed
Peshawar Zalmi need 115 runs in 48 balls to win this contest. Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter's partnership goes up to 64 off 38 balls.
PES: 82/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs ISL: Zalmi need 130
Peshawar Zalmi 130 runs more to win this contest in close to 9 overs left. Aamer Jamal is on 32 off 20 with Paul Walter 21 (18) in the middle.
PES: 67/5 (10.5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs ISL: What is happening?
Islamabad bowlers are on fire at the moment as Peshawar lose another wicket and it is Rovman Powell who is caught by Faheem Ashraf bowled by Hunain Shah.
PES: 31/5 (7 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs ISL: Another one!
Saim Ayub departs in the same over as Babar Azam. Peshawar Zalmi really in a difficult spot at the moment. Islamabad United off to a dream start.
PES: 3/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Peshawar to chase 197
Peshawar Zalmi to chase 197 runs against Islamabad United. Jordan Coz 26 (20) and Azam Khan 29 (14) finish with some brilliant cameos for Islamabad.
ISL: 196/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Gone!
Shadab Khan 80 (51) caught by Saim Ayub bowled by Mark Wood. Islamabad United lose another wicket and it their skipper who walks back to the pavilion.
ISL: 161/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Fifty for Shadab
Shadab Khan has completed his fifty and is batting on 69 off 44 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes so far. Islamabad looking in a good position to post a massive total.
ISL: 143/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Gone!
Agha Salman 37 (25) caught by Mohammad Haris bowled by Salman Irshad. Peshawar Zalmi finally get the wicket and break the partnership.
ISL: 106/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Zalmi on top
Peshawar Zalmi on top of this contest with 88 runs at the moment. Shadab Khan and Agha Salman in the middle batting in brilliant rhythm.
ISL: 88/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Shadab Khan on top
Shadab Khan batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he is on 34 off 22 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes. Paul Walter and Arif Yaqoob in the middle.
ISL: 76/2 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Powerplay done
Powerplay done now and Islamabad United lost two wickets. Shadab Khan and Agha Salman in the middle. Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Zeeshan into the attack.
ISL: 46/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs PES PSL 2024: Another one
Colin Munro 15 (9) caught by Babar Azam bowled by Saim Ayub. Peshawar Zalmi find another wicket as Islamabad United go two down in this contest.
ISL: 28/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs PES: Gone!
Alex Hales 0 (1) out bowled by Saim Ayub. Peshawar Zalmi on top of this contest as they get the early wicket on the very first ball.
ISL: 3/1 (1 Over)
LIVE PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Lineups
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees.
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs ISL: Toss Report
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United.
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs PES: Stay tuned
Stay tuned as the toss is coming up shortly. Captains Babar Azam and Shadab Khan will be coming out shortly. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are expected to have an interesting game tonight.
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs PES: Toss timing
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. It is going to be intense affair between two quality sides.
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs PES: Babar key for Peshawar
Babar Azam key for Peshawar Zalmi. The skipper scored a century in his last game for the team and today also he will look to run havoc on opposition bowling.
LIVE PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will face each other tonight in match no.20 of the PSL 2024.
LIVE PSL 2024 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match no.20. Shadab Khan and Babar Azam's side will go head to head against each other.