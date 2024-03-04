PES Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: What Time Will Match Begin?

The match no.20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will have Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United locking horns with each others at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday night. Recently, rain has a couple of PSL games but the clash between Islamabad and Peshawar is expected to finish smoothly without any interruptions. Zalmi led by Babar Azam are in fine form and their skipper even smashed an unbeaten 111 helping his team post 201 runs on the board in the last game.

In their recent match against Quetta Gladiators, the Shadab Khan-led team faced a washout due to rain. Prior to that, they secured a victory against Karachi Kings by seven wickets. Colin Munro's explosive innings of 82 runs off 47 balls provided a significant boost to the team's morale as they approach the crucial stage of the tournament.

