MUL:30-0(3), PES Vs MUL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Mohammad Rizwan, Reeza Hendricks Open For Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (PES Vs MUL) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 21: Babar Azam's side take on Mohammad Rizwan.
In the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Multan Sultans (MUL) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 5th. Multan has dominated with six wins in seven matches, while Peshawar has shown strength with three victories in six games. Multan Sultans are coming off three consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings.
Peshawar Zalmi, though their last game against Lahore Qalandars was abandoned, had secured three wins before that. The clash promises an exciting battle between the table-topping Sultans and the confident Zalmi. Babar Azam is key for Peshawar Zalmi. In the last game, he got a runout for a duck which affected his team's morale badly.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Here.
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs MUL: Rizwan on fire
Mohammad Rizwan on top at the moment batting on 25 off 15 balls with 2 fours and a six. Naveen-ul-Haq and Mehran Mumtaz into the attack now.
MUL: 31/0 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs MUL: Chase begins
Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks open the batting for Multan Sultans. Luke Wood and Saim Ayub attack the stumps for Peshawar Zalmi.
MUL: 14/0 (1 Over)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Peshawar post 204
Peshawar Zalmi post 204 runs on the board with Rovman Powell and Aamer Jamal scoring some much needed runs in the end for their team.
PES: 204/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Gone!
Haseebullah Khan 31 (20) out bowled Chris Jordan. Peshawar Zalmi have lost another wicket and now the focus is on Rovman Powell.
PES: 174/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Gone!
Babar Azam 64 (40) out bowled by Usama Mir. Peshawar Zalmi lose their skipper with five overs left on the board. Rovman Powell and Haseebullah Khan in the middle.
PES: 151/3 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Peshawar on top
Peshawar Zalmi on top of the contest with Babar Azam and Haseebullah Khan in the middle batting in tremendous style right now.
PES: 126/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Babar nears fifty
Babar Azam is batting on 42 off 30 balls with 6 fours. David Willey and Aftab Ibrahim into the attack for Multan Sultans.
PES: 108/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Babar key
Babar Azam key for Peshawar Zalmi at the moment. He is batting on 38 off 26 balls with 6 fours so far. Usama Mir and Chris Jordan attack the stumps for Sultans
PES: 95/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: GONE!
Saim Ayub 46 (22) LBW by Usama Mir. Peshawar Zalmi lose the wicket and finally Multan Sultans have found the breakthrough. Do not go anywhere away from this contest, anything can happen at any time.
PES: 88/1 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Peshawar on top
Peshawar Zalmi on top of this contest with Babar Azam and Saim Ayub in the middle. Ayub is on fire with 24 off 12 balls.
PES: 39/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE PES vs MUL: Action begins
Saim Ayub and Babar Azam open the batting for Peshawar Zalmi now. David Willey and Mohammad Ali attack the stumps for Multan Sultans.
PES: 17/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs MUL: Lineups
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad.
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali.
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Toss Report
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first.
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs MUL: Toss coming up
The toss for the clash is coming up in a few minutes. Captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be coming out shortly.
PSL 2024: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The conditions in Rawalpindi are expected to help both batters and bowlers. It is a good wicket for competitive cricket where every individual's skills will decide their reward in the ground.
LIVE PES vs MUL PSL 2024: Toss time
The toss for Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will take place at 7 PM (IST) in PSL's match. Babar Azam-led side faced defeat yesterday and will surely look for a win tonight.
LIVE PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Peshawar Zalmi will Multan Sultans in the match no.21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season. Checkout the livestreaming details for the clash below.
LIVE PSL 2024 PES vs MUL: Babar key for Peshawar
Babar Azam is key for Peshawar Zalmi, he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament at the moment. In the last knock, he had a bad outing in which he got run out for a duck.
LIVE PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PSL 2024 match Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.