PES Vs MUL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (PES Vs MUL) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 21: Babar Azam's side take on Mohammad Rizwan.

 

In the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Multan Sultans (MUL) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 5th. Multan has dominated with six wins in seven matches, while Peshawar has shown strength with three victories in six games. Multan Sultans are coming off three consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi, though their last game against Lahore Qalandars was abandoned, had secured three wins before that. The clash promises an exciting battle between the table-topping Sultans and the confident Zalmi. Babar Azam is key for Peshawar Zalmi. In the last game, he got a runout for a duck which affected his team's morale badly.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Here.

05 March 2024
15:40 PM

LIVE PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PSL 2024 match Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.

