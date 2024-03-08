PZ: 196-8 (20), PZ vs QG Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Akeal Hosein Takes Hat-trick But Quetta Gladiators Finish On Top
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (PZ Vs QG)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 25: Peshawar Zalmi sets a total of 196/8 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators, led by Babar Azam's 53 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 33, with Akeal Hosein claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs.
Live Pakistan Super League 2024: In the first innings of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi posted a total of 196 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 53 runs off 30 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore contributed 33 runs off 19 balls. Rovman Powell remained unbeaten with 28 runs off 25 balls. Akeal Hosein was the most successful bowler for Quetta Gladiators, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs in his 4 overs. Quetta's bowlers made crucial breakthroughs, with Sohail Khan and Mohammad Hasnain also picking up wickets. The innings saw a flurry of wickets, with Peshawar Zalmi losing their top order early but managing to post a competitive total thanks to contributions from the middle order.
Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators From PSL 2024.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Innings Break
Amir's over sees Powell capitalizing on length deliveries, hitting three fours with powerful strokes through extra cover and backward square, while a slower ball deceives both Powell and the keeper, resulting in byes, contributing crucial runs in the late overs.
PSZ 196/8 (20) CRR: 9.8
Innings Break
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Powell Take PZ Forward
Sohail Khan returns to the attack, delivering a mix of yorkers, slower balls, and length deliveries, with Naveen-ul-Haq hitting a six and rotating the strike to Powell, while a slight misfield allows them to pick up an easy two, maintaining the pressure in the late overs.
PSZ 179/8 (19) CRR: 9.42
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Akeal Hosein takes a hat-trick
Akeal Hosein claims a hat-trick with the dismissal of Luke Wood caught by Rossouw at slip, followed by Mehran Mumtaz bowled and Aamer Jamal caught behind by Laurie Evans, leaving Zalmi struggling at seven wickets down, showcasing a remarkable turnaround for Quetta.
PSZ 157/8 (16) CRR: 9.81
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: PZ 4 Down
Kohler-Cadmore is caught by Saud Shakeel at long-on off Mohammad Hasnain's delivery, scoring 33 runs off 19 balls with 4 fours and 1 six, leaving Zalmi five wickets down.
PSZ 156/5 (15) CRR: 10.4
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Departs
Babar Azam falls lbw to Akeal Hosein for a brilliant knock of 53 runs off 30 balls, comprising 9 fours and 1 six, as he misses a straight delivery playing across the line, confirmed by ball-tracking with three reds.
PSZ 140/4 (13) CRR: 10.77
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: PZ 3 Down
Abrar Ahmed bowls a turning length delivery which deceives Haseebullah Khan, who misses the shot completely, resulting in his dismissal bowled for 6 runs off 6 balls, including 1 four.
PSZ 131/3 (11.5) CRR: 11.07
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: QG Strikes Again
Mohammad Hasnain's delivery is fielded brilliantly by Rossouw from extra cover, resulting in Mohammad Haris being run out for 20 runs off 13 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
PSZ 93/2 (8) CRR: 11.62
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Peshawar Zalmi Bounce Back
Mohammad Hasnain's over sees Babar Azam showcasing his form with a mix of elegant flicks and powerful pulls, including two fours and a single, while Mohammad Haris chips in with a run, highlighting Azam's dominance and Haris's contribution.
PSZ 74/1 (6.4) CRR: 11.1
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Sohail Khan Strikes
Sohail Khan strikes back after conceding runs, dismissing Saim Ayub caught by Abrar Ahmed for 30 runs off 12 balls, featuring 1 four and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score
PSZ 46/1 (3.4) CRR: 12.55
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Tight Start By QG
Amir delivers a varied over to Babar Azam, offering width, beating him with pace and movement, and forcing defensive strokes, while Saim Ayub manages to get a single with an inside edge, setting an intense tone for the match in Rawalpindi.
LIVE Score
PSZ 1/0 (1) CRR: 1
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad
Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans(w), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Toss Report
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in match number 25th of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Broadcast and Streaming Details
Catch all the action live on Fancode App and Website as cricket enthusiasts around the globe tune in to witness the electrifying clash between two formidable sides.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-Head Record
With 23 matches played between them, Zalmi holds a slight edge with 12 wins compared to Gladiators' 10 victories. However, past encounters won't dictate the outcome of this fiercely contested match.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Captaincy Duel
Babar Azam leads Zalmi's charge with his exemplary batting prowess, while Rilee Rossouw marshals Gladiators with strategic acumen. The captaincy battle adds an intriguing dimension to the contest.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Toss Factor
Winning the toss holds significant importance on this batting-friendly track. Teams may opt to bat first to capitalize on the favorable conditions and set a daunting target for their opponents.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Recent Form
Zalmi clinched a nail-biting win against Multan Sultans, while Gladiators faced defeat against Karachi Kings. Momentum swings and team morale will be crucial in this high-stakes encounter.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Pitch Conditions
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium offers a batting paradise, favoring aggressive strokeplay. Bowlers face an uphill task, requiring precision and variation to contain the opposition's batting firepower.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Star Players to Watch
Keep an eye on Babar Azam, leading Peshawar Zalmi's charge with stellar batting performances. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed's spin wizardry adds depth to Quetta Gladiators' bowling attack.
PSL 2024 Live Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Exciting Encounter
Witness the thrill as Peshawar Zalmi battles Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of PSL 2024. Both teams boast four victories each, promising a fiercely competitive showdown.