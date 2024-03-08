PZ Vs QG Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Peshawar Zalmi Look To Bounce Back
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (PZ Vs QG)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 25: Peshawar Zalmi Are Placed 4th In The Points Table While Quetta Gladiators Are Third.
Live Pakistan Super League 2024: The 25th match of PSL 2024 sees Peshawar Zalmi facing Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 8. Zalmi, with four wins in eight matches, confront Gladiators, who have secured four victories in seven games. Zalmi comes off a tight win against Multan Sultans, while Gladiators suffered a defeat against Karachi Kings. Led by Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw respectively, both teams promise an intriguing contest. Rawalpindi's pitch, favouring batsmen with little support for bowlers, suggests the toss-winning team may opt to bat first. Probable lineups include key players like Babar Azam for Zalmi and Abrar Ahmed for Gladiators, who could significantly impact the match's outcome. Azam, the tournament's leading run-scorer, and Ahmed, the Gladiators' top wicket-taker, stand out as potential game-changers.