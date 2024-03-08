NewsCricket
PZ VS QG PSL 2024 LIVE

PZ Vs QG Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Peshawar Zalmi Look To Bounce Back

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (PZ Vs QG)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 25: Peshawar Zalmi Are Placed 4th In The Points Table While Quetta Gladiators Are Third.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Live Pakistan Super League 2024: The 25th match of PSL 2024 sees Peshawar Zalmi facing Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 8. Zalmi, with four wins in eight matches, confront Gladiators, who have secured four victories in seven games. Zalmi comes off a tight win against Multan Sultans, while Gladiators suffered a defeat against Karachi Kings. Led by Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw respectively, both teams promise an intriguing contest. Rawalpindi's pitch, favouring batsmen with little support for bowlers, suggests the toss-winning team may opt to bat first. Probable lineups include key players like Babar Azam for Zalmi and Abrar Ahmed for Gladiators, who could significantly impact the match's outcome. Azam, the tournament's leading run-scorer, and Ahmed, the Gladiators' top wicket-taker, stand out as potential game-changers.

Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators From PSL 2024.

08 March 2024
16:47 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2024. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA analysis 'guarantee of change' in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali