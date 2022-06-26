NewsCricket
Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE score and updates: MP on cusp of historic win

Follow LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 report: Mumbai cut a majority of their deficit down to 49 on day four of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (June 25). But it was Madhya Pradesh, thanks to a crucial 162-run lead, who are in firm control of the final and lifting the trophy, as Rajat Patidar notched up a fine 122 while Saransh Jain brought up his maiden first-class fifty to take the side to 536.

Though Mumbai are 113/2 in 22 overs at stumps, they are running out of time for giving themselves a small chance at winning the prestigious trophy. After getting Madhya Pradesh out for 536, Prithvi Shaw and makeshift opener Hardik Tamore (as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't open due to ankle injury) started off well for a 63-run opening stand. Both batters got reprieves - Shaw was dropped by pacer Gaurav Yadav while Tamore was given a life by Rajat Patidar at first slip.

26 June 2022
08:44 AM

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

