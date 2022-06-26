Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE score and updates: Suved Parkar departs after reaching fifty
Follow LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here
Trending Photos
Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 report: Mumbai cut a majority of their deficit down to 49 on day four of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (June 25). But it was Madhya Pradesh, thanks to a crucial 162-run lead, who are in firm control of the final and lifting the trophy, as Rajat Patidar notched up a fine 122 while Saransh Jain brought up his maiden first-class fifty to take the side to 536.
Though Mumbai are 113/2 in 22 overs at stumps, they are running out of time for giving themselves a small chance at winning the prestigious trophy. After getting Madhya Pradesh out for 536, Prithvi Shaw and makeshift opener Hardik Tamore (as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't open due to ankle injury) started off well for a 63-run opening stand. Both batters got reprieves - Shaw was dropped by pacer Gaurav Yadav while Tamore was given a life by Rajat Patidar at first slip.
OUT!
Third wicket falls for Mumbai this morning. Half of their side gone. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who just came in to bat, departs for 1 off just 2 balls. Kartikeya with his third wicket.
MUM 374 & 198/5 (34.5)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 36 runs
Parkar dismissed after fifty!
That's a good knock from Suved Parkar, he keeps Mumbai's fight intact in this game. But he falls to Kartikeya. The ball skid off the pitch and Parkar wanted to cut it away, missed it completely. Fourth wicket down for Mumbai!
MUM 374 & 192/4 (34.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 30 runs
Mumbai continue to fight!
Mumbai now lead. Sarfaraz Khan yet again showing he belongs to the highest level. He is taking on the MP bowlers and taking them to the cleaners. A four and six to spinner Sahani. The MP spinners are still targetting the leg stump line.
MUM 374 & 177/3 (32.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 15 runs
Sarfaraz Khan joins Parkar try and steady Mumbai innings!
Sarfaraz and Parkar looking to find gaps. They are playing positive cricket with bat. Kartikeya bowling from one end and pace from the other. Parkar has settled in well. But MP still on top.
MUM 374 & 151/3 (28.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 11 runs
OUT!
That's a wicket. Change of pace works for Gaurav Yadav, goes down the leg side, fuller length ball, Jaffer gave a charge and exposed his leg stump. Mumbai lose their third wicket, first of the morning.
MUM 374 & 139/3 (26)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 23 runs
Big Collision in the deep!
Shubham Sharma and Aditya Shrivastava run into each other in the deep on the off side. Aditya has rammed into Shubham's shoulder trying to stop the Jaffer cover drive for four runs. Shubham is taking medical help while Aditya is alright.
Jaffer and Parkar looking positive in the middle.
MUM 374 & 129/2 (24.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 33 runs
And Day 5 begins!
Kumar Kartikeya resumes the Day 5 proceedings. Negative line to start with for Parkar. There is a fine leg in place. 95 overs in total to be bowled today.
Mumbai 118/2, trail by 44 runs
Pitch Report from Bengaluru: Lot more cracks and footmarks, the spinners going to get a lot of purchase today. However, all the cracks haven't opened up, so the ball will still come on nicely with the odd ball playing mischief.
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More Stories