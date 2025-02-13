RCB Captain IPL 2025 Announcement Highlights: RCB Appoint Rajat Patidar As Captain
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 Highlights - Virat Kohli - Rajat Patidar - Krunal Pandya - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain - IPL 2025: Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in November 2024, RCB retained Rajat Patidar for ₹11 crore, along with former captain Virat Kohli (₹21 crore) and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore).
Highlights RCB Captain Announcement: Rajat Patidar has been officially named the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025, marking an incredible journey with the franchise. From being released after one season to making a strong comeback, scoring a record century in the playoffs, and now leading the team, his rise is remarkable. Reports suggest RCB had informed Patidar last season to be prepared for the role. Former captain Faf du Plessis, who was not retained and later picked by Delhi Capitals, sent his best wishes, while Virat Kohli urged fans to rally behind the team. Kohli, initially considered the frontrunner, previously captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 and briefly in IPL 2023. Patidar’s leadership experience with Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket likely played a role in his appointment. With RCB still chasing their maiden IPL title, Patidar now shoulders the responsibility of guiding the franchise to glory.
List of RCB captains: 2008- 2024
- Rahul Dravid - 2008-2008
- Kevin Pietersen - 2009-2009
- Anil Kumble - 2009-2010
- Daniel Vettori - 2011-2012
- Virat Kohli - 2011-2023
- Shane Watson - 2017-2017
- Faf du Plessis - 2022-2024
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Andy Flower Explains Why Rajat Patidar Was Named Captain
"I could speak for quite a long time about Rajat, but I've settled on three main things that I I thought might be interesting to share. The first one is there's a calmness and a simplicity about Rajat, that I think will stand him in really really good stead as a leader and a captain, particularly in the IPL. The second thing I'd say about him is, he's inherently quiet. A quiet guy, but observing him, he cares about the people around him. He cares about the people that he plays with, that he shares a dressing room with, and I think that's a quality that means that he will instantly have the respect and care of other people. Then the third thing that stands out for me about him is that he's got a stubbornness and a strength and steeliness about him. I've seen it myself when I'm I' coach him in the nets and he won't listen to me. But you see it in the way that he plays," he added.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Who Were The Option? Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket RCB Answers
"Rajat was quiet keen to take on captaincy. The process goes back to the difficult decision we had to take about Faf du Plessis given his age. Wasn’t an easy decision to move on from Faf. Both Virat and Rajat were quality options for captaincy. We just wanted to recruit a strong squad at the auction. The players we brought in – Krunal, Bhuvi, Jitesh – credibility and experience. We spent some time discussing with DK (Dinesh Karthik), Virat, had discussions with Rajat – more like interview with him. He really wanted to do this. We got a really good chance to watch Rajat closely during SMAT – not just captaincy but also how he played under pressure. We took inputs from Virat and then discussed internally. Really good timing – new squad, fresh start."
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Faf du Plessis Sends Best Wishes
Besides Kohli, former RCB captain Faf du Plessis also shared a special message for Rajat Patidar, offering his support to the Indian batter as he embarks on his new journey as the team's skipper.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Was Virat Kohli Considered? Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket RCB Answers
"We felt an Indian captain was strongly preferable – nothing against any overseas option. Of course, Virat was an option. He doesn’t need a captaincy title. He’s a leader regardless. Kohli leads with an example with the bat, he sets the tone, leads in the field, professionalism – the way he practices, nutrition, trains. But for the reasons we have said, it was right time (for Rajat to takeover)."
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Rajat Patidar On RCB Squad For IPL 2025
"We have a good bunch of bowling unit. If I compare with the last year, we have good bowling unit. Message to fans: We will do whatever it takes to get the best result.I am not looking back, I’m looking forward. We have lot of experienced players, experienced leaders. My way of captaincy is different. So, I will back my instincts. I will also seek help from others. I have done a lot of partnership with him. His experience and ideas will definitely help in leadership role. I really feel good. If I talk about my captaincy, I am not that expressive but I know what’s going around. I am lucky to be surrounded by good people, leadership group."
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Virat Kohli Congratulate Rajat Patidar
"Firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the best. You ave really made a place in the hearts of all the RCB fans throughout the years. This is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be there always to support you. Its a huge honour for you. I am very happy for you. He's evolved, his game has improved many levels. He has led the state team. He has shown what it takes to lead the franchise. I request fans to show him support, and know he will do what is best for the team. Regardless of what happens, what is most important is the team and the franchise. Sending my best wishes to the team, franchise and look forward to working everyone."
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Rajat Patidar To Captain RCB In IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar has been officially named RCB captain for IPL 2025. Former skipper Faf du Plessis congratulated him, urging him to keep smashing sixes, while Virat Kohli encouraged fans to support the team. Kohli called Patidar’s appointment “very well deserved” in a video message.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Team Dynamics and Auction Strategy in Focus
With new signings and a reshaped squad, RCB’s captain will need to build a strong team culture and execute strategies that maximize their chances in the tournament.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB Among Three Franchises Yet to Name a Captain
Apart from RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also yet to confirm their skippers for IPL 2025. Leadership changes are shaping up across teams.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Kohli’s Record-Breaking IPL 2024 Season
Kohli was IPL 2024’s highest run-scorer, amassing 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.69. His batting prowess could make him a strategic leader once again.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB’s Quest for Their First IPL Title Continues
Despite boasting star-studded squads over the years, RCB are yet to clinch an IPL trophy. The captaincy decision will play a key role in their championship aspirations.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Kohli’s Impressive Captaincy Record
Kohli has captained RCB in 143 IPL matches, securing 68 wins. Despite stepping down in 2021, his experience and leadership qualities make him a compelling option for the role again.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: RCB Need a Captain After Faf du Plessis Exit
Faf du Plessis, who led RCB for three seasons (2022-2024), was not retained by the franchise. He has since been picked up by Delhi Capitals at his base price.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Rajat Patidar is a Dark Horse Candidate
Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar, who has been with RCB since 2021, is also in contention. His leadership stint with Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket makes him a viable alternative.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Virat Kohli Emerges as the Leading Contender
With vast leadership experience and a deep connection with the franchise, Virat Kohli is the frontrunner. Having led RCB from 2013 to 2021, he remains the face of the team.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: RCB to Announce Captain on Thursday in Bengaluru
RCB fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the franchise will officially reveal their leader for the upcoming season on Thursday. The announcement will be crucial in shaping the team’s future.
