RCB Captain IPL 2025 Announcement Highlights: RCB Appoint Rajat Patidar As Captain

Highlights RCB Captain Announcement: Rajat Patidar has been officially named the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025, marking an incredible journey with the franchise. From being released after one season to making a strong comeback, scoring a record century in the playoffs, and now leading the team, his rise is remarkable. Reports suggest RCB had informed Patidar last season to be prepared for the role. Former captain Faf du Plessis, who was not retained and later picked by Delhi Capitals, sent his best wishes, while Virat Kohli urged fans to rally behind the team. Kohli, initially considered the frontrunner, previously captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 and briefly in IPL 2023. Patidar’s leadership experience with Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket likely played a role in his appointment. With RCB still chasing their maiden IPL title, Patidar now shoulders the responsibility of guiding the franchise to glory.

List of RCB captains: 2008- 2024