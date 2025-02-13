LIVE Updates | RCB Captain IPL 2025 Announcement: Not Virat Kohli But THIS Cricketer Is Set To Be Named Captain
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 Live Updates - Virat Kohli - Rajat Patidar - Krunal Pandya - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain - IPL 2025: RCB will announce their IPL 2025 captain on Thursday, with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar as top contenders.
Trending Photos
LIVE RCB Captain Announcement: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will announce their IPL 2025 captain on Thursday in Bengaluru. With Faf du Plessis not retained, Virat Kohli is the frontrunner for the role. Kohli, who captained RCB from 2013 to 2021, also stood in for three matches in IPL 2023. Another option is Rajat Patidar, a retained player who captained Madhya Pradesh in domestic tournaments. RCB did not bid for du Plessis at the auction, and he was picked by Delhi Capitals. Kohli, second only to MS Dhoni in IPL captaincy appearances, led RCB to the 2016 final and was IPL 2024’s top scorer with 741 runs. RCB remains one of the three teams yet to confirm a captain, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer, KKR’s 2024 captain, now leads Punjab Kings, while Rishabh Pant has moved to Lucknow Super Giants.
List of RCB captains: 2008- 2024
- Rahul Dravid - 2008-2008
- Kevin Pietersen - 2009-2009
- Anil Kumble - 2009-2010
- Daniel Vettori - 2011-2012
- Virat Kohli - 2011-2023
- Shane Watson - 2017-2017
- Faf du Plessis - 2022-2024
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Team Dynamics and Auction Strategy in Focus
With new signings and a reshaped squad, RCB’s captain will need to build a strong team culture and execute strategies that maximize their chances in the tournament.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB Among Three Franchises Yet to Name a Captain
Apart from RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also yet to confirm their skippers for IPL 2025. Leadership changes are shaping up across teams.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Kohli’s Record-Breaking IPL 2024 Season
Kohli was IPL 2024’s highest run-scorer, amassing 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.69. His batting prowess could make him a strategic leader once again.
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB’s Quest for Their First IPL Title Continues
Despite boasting star-studded squads over the years, RCB are yet to clinch an IPL trophy. The captaincy decision will play a key role in their championship aspirations.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Kohli’s Impressive Captaincy Record
Kohli has captained RCB in 143 IPL matches, securing 68 wins. Despite stepping down in 2021, his experience and leadership qualities make him a compelling option for the role again.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: RCB Need a Captain After Faf du Plessis Exit
Faf du Plessis, who led RCB for three seasons (2022-2024), was not retained by the franchise. He has since been picked up by Delhi Capitals at his base price.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Rajat Patidar is a Dark Horse Candidate
Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar, who has been with RCB since 2021, is also in contention. His leadership stint with Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket makes him a viable alternative.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: Virat Kohli Emerges as the Leading Contender
With vast leadership experience and a deep connection with the franchise, Virat Kohli is the frontrunner. Having led RCB from 2013 to 2021, he remains the face of the team.
RCB Captain Announcement IPL 2025 live: RCB to Announce Captain on Thursday in Bengaluru
RCB fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the franchise will officially reveal their leader for the upcoming season on Thursday. The announcement will be crucial in shaping the team’s future.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of RCB captain announcement in for IPL 2025. For every update from the event stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.