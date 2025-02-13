LIVE Updates | RCB Captain IPL 2025 Announcement: Not Virat Kohli But THIS Cricketer Is Set To Be Named Captain

LIVE RCB Captain Announcement: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will announce their IPL 2025 captain on Thursday in Bengaluru. With Faf du Plessis not retained, Virat Kohli is the frontrunner for the role. Kohli, who captained RCB from 2013 to 2021, also stood in for three matches in IPL 2023. Another option is Rajat Patidar, a retained player who captained Madhya Pradesh in domestic tournaments. RCB did not bid for du Plessis at the auction, and he was picked by Delhi Capitals. Kohli, second only to MS Dhoni in IPL captaincy appearances, led RCB to the 2016 final and was IPL 2024’s top scorer with 741 runs. RCB remains one of the three teams yet to confirm a captain, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer, KKR’s 2024 captain, now leads Punjab Kings, while Rishabh Pant has moved to Lucknow Super Giants.

List of RCB captains: 2008- 2024